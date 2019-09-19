The school will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20, at 8:30 a.m., at the elementary school
Missouri Valley Elementary School is serving large classes of little people, according to Elementary Principal Robin Holtz, and the elementary school addition will be filled as soon as it is completed.
Holtz reported to the Board of Directors at their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, that the local district has enrolled 33 new students in kindergarten through fifth grade. She added that kindergarten classes alone serve a total of nearly 75 students
“We are as large as we have been since I’ve worked here,” she said.
There was a public hearing regarding the addition at the same board meeting, and while there was no public comment, the board had plenty of questions for developers.
Gregg Schmidt, pre-construction manager, and Mike Carroll, project executive, were on hand from Estes Construction to discuss phase one bids and answer those questions.
“Estes Construction completed the pre-award interviews with the apparent low bidders for each bid package on Sept. 6,” Schmidt read from a letter addressed to the board from Estes Construction.
“Bid invitations were sent to hundreds of contractors that perform this type of work in the project area,” he added.
Despite the vast number of invitations to bid, just one bid was received for package A, earthwork and utilities, and package B, the concrete package.
Schmidt added that the limited contractor participation is likely due to the busy construction market throughout Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
“We secured competitive bids for package C, which is the pre-engineered metal building,” he said. “The low bid came in over the anticipated budget, though the bids were fair and reasonable.”
This is not unusual, according to Schmidt, particularly in construction projects, though it does mean that conversations are required to determine if additional funding should be obtained, or how best to bring the project more into line with the preapproved budget.
The dirt work and utilities can begin this fall, as expected, though at a higher cost. He believes this may be due to the amount of dirt that has to be removed and the amount of runoff that must be considered.
While the bids came in over budget for phase one, they also improved the final timeline, Schmidt said.
Despite the positive spin Schmidt relayed to the board, directors voiced concern and disapproval.
“We selected Estes so they could bring us a lot of competitive bids. We have only got three bids, and the first three bids were already over (budget),” Director John Ferris said. “Is this to be expected? Are we going to be over on everything? Are we concerned?”
Carroll said that this situation is not unusual this time of the year, and that it is similar to what is currently experienced throughout the state.
“We are looking ahead now as the other bid packages come along to make sure that we are looking at areas that we can pick up value and reduce costs at the same time as much as possible,” he added.
Furthermore, Carroll assured the board that the contractors who had submitted bids were top-notch and that the district would get the best work possible.
Board member Bridget Myler said that she is happy to hear that the contractors who submitted bids do quality work. Still she voiced frustration with the few bids that came in and that they were over budget.
“If this is something that is not uncommon, maybe we should have given ourselves a little more wiggle room in this area,” she said.
She then asked what Estes Construction is doing to get more bids in sooner for the next phase, since the timeline is now accelerated.
“This first set we were just right up against even maybe getting started,” Carroll said regarding phase one of the project. “This next set of bids, we have more time with because the work doesn’t take place until later in the construction sequence, so we do have more time to go back and rebid if we need to.”
Myler then added that it is crucial that the work be done on time or ahead of schedule since staying within the budget on this first phase cannot be accomplished.
“I would really recommend we push hard on the timeline because it is frustrating,” she said.
Carroll promised that, as the project progresses, Estes Construction will continue providing monthly updates and explanations as needed.
Superintendent Brent Hoesing added that he has spoken with all three contractors about the budget concerns.
“All three of them are willing to take a look at the project in general and offer some value engineering opportunities,” he said. “In fact, just off the top of the metal builder’s head, just by changing the type of insulation we are using, we can get a better R value, and they can save us $43,000 right away.”
Hoesing offered that the above scenario is just one way the contractors are willing to work with the district to get the biggest bang for taxpayers’ buck.
Hoesing added that the original timeline saw the building going up on Jan. 27, 2020, but with the expedited timeline, that date has moved to Jan. 1, which puts the project a month ahead of schedule.
When asked if there is any risk of falling behind schedule, Schmidt said that soil condition and weather present the biggest risks to the timeline.
The board ultimately approved the phase one bids presented to them by Estes Construction.
Bid package A, for earthwork and utilities was awarded to Williams Contracting, LLC., the only bidder, for a total of $275,000.
Bid package B, for concrete work, was awarded to the sole bidder, RJ Tide Construction Company at a cost of $1,126,900.
Bid package C, for a pre-engineered metal building, was awarded to the lowest bidder, Henningsen Construction, Inc., for a total of $698,446.
The subtotal of these bids comes to $2,099,946
Currently, Estes Construction’s first billing totals $563,519, bringing the total of recommended costs to $2,663,465.
Ferris confirmed that the project is currently bid over budget for the first phase, and then asked if Estes Construction is being paid a flat rate, or if the company receives an amount based on the total budget.
Once all the bid packages are bid out, Carroll said, Estes Construction’s fee is set.
Ferris asked, “If it is $5 million budgeted and ends up being $6 million, do you get paid on five or six?”
Carroll replied that his company would get paid on the total amount of bids, which in the above scenario would be $6 million.
“I guess, then, that my biggest point is that we are going to make you work for the money,” Ferris said.
