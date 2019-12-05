As plans take shape for the Missouri Valley Elementary School addition, the school board reviewed ways to trim the fat from the construction budget.
During the Nov. 11 regular board meeting, Superintendent Brent Hoesing discussed cost-saving measures with the board. He offered dozens of committee-approved design changes.
Several proposed changes were rejected by the committee, such as an unpainted galvanized metal roof in lieu of roof panels in red.
“We don’t need a shiny beacon from the highway showing off our metal building,” Hoesing said. “It would be nice to have it painted.”
Other committee rejects were added back into the design once the board reviewed them. One such modification was to delete the letters on the building’s exterior for a savings of $9,400.
Other suggested alterations made for an easy decision.
Changing insulation on the exterior wall of the Activity Center will save the district more than $43,000.
The district chose to go without a canopy on the east side of the addition as well, for a savings of more than $47,000.
“By eliminating that, it makes it look like the rest of our buildings,” Hoesing said.
Upgraded finishes on floors and walls, as well as graphics and paint finishes were all rejected, though the board stressed the importance of each room being finished.
The board also chose to delete termite control from the design plan as the building is metal and the district already contracts for a monthly termite control service.
Furthermore, the scope of renovations to the office area has been reduced for a total savings of just more than $40,000.
Some of those adjustments include eliminating a toilet room in the office area, though there will still be a restroom just outside the offices.
Foregoing the new heating and air system in that area would save an additional $30,000.
However, considering recent cost analyses of new units for other areas in the school, Hoesing hesitated recommending that cut.
“Is $30,000 cheap to basically redo that whole area for heating and air conditioning,” Hoesing asked.
The board chose to install the new heating and air units along with the upcoming renovations.
While more revisions are pending, currently the board has approved cost-saving measures totaling more than $400,000 off the design budget.
