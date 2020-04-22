Hoesing expects increased elementary numbers in the future
Dr. Brent Hoesing, Missouri Valley Superintendent of Schools, reviewed the budget with the Board of Directors on Monday, April 13. No public comments were received prior to or during the meeting.
“The most important thing about the budget is the general fund,” Hoesing said. “That is what we can get in trouble if we don’t manage that well.”
State supplemental aid impacts the general fund and is the highest it has been in several years, according to Hoesing, who said there is an increase of 2.3 percent in per pupil spending as well as an additional $10 increase to equalize districts across the state.
“That is a big win for us,” he added.
The district impacts the general fund through student enrollment, according to Hoesing.
“It is a little misleading because we don’t have a lot of control over student enrollment, other than we try to do the best job for our students. That way parents want to send their kids here,” he added.
Hoesing explained that certified enrollment, which is down 5.8 students, includes everybody who lives inside the district. Served enrollment, which has increased by 8.2 students, includes all the students served by the district, such as those who open enroll in.
“We have made some significant headway in students coming back to the district and other students deciding our district is where they want to be,” he reported. “We are already fielding quite a few phone calls for kindergarten and preschool students open enrolling in for next year, so that is exciting.”
Hoesing anticipates those open enrollments to increase when the elementary addition is complete.
Hoesing reported that preschool foundation aid decreased to just more than $109,000 from nearly $195,000 a couple of years ago. The anticipated additional full-day, three-year-old preschool class is not an option this year.
“A couple of years ago, we had 50-some four-year-old preschoolers. This last year we only had about 30 students in our four-year-old preschool program, so that is why you see that decline,” he explained. “Now, looking forward to next year, we already have about 40 students enrolled, and I think we would have had more if we had been able to host our early childhood day and gotten them into our buildings.”
Because the district was unable to hold the regular spring sign-up for preschool due to the restrictions around the coronavirus pandeminc, they are not able to accurately project enough numbers to warrant an additional preschool teacher, Hoesing said.
The district will, instead, continue serving both three- and four-year-old students in half-day preschool with a half-day Little Reds.
Though the district no longer plans to hire for the additional preschool position, Hoesing added that should things change with short notice, there is a plan.
“We do have a contingency plan, that if we need to do something in the fall, we will be able to do it fairly easily,” he added.
Finally, the district’s tax levy rate per $1,000 in valuation dropped from $13.31 last year 2019 to $13.24 this year.
“Because of the increased valuations, that allowed us to drop the levy this year,” Hoesing said.
The board approved the certified budget as presented and published.
