Missouri Valley students are expected to return to class on Aug. 14, and the school district is preparing for staff and students to return while considering all the factors following the COVID-19 pandemic.
To that end, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said that the Missouri Valley Community School District has devised three separate methods of providing education.
The first is to return to school 100 percent and hold classes as normally as possible, he said.
“That is the plan that has been recommended by not only our governor, but the president as well,” Hoesing said. “That is the route we would all love to go. I think, depending on the situation in the area, that is very feasible, and I think right now that is the direction we are headed.”
Hoesing added that the district still has the ability to consider masks and other personal protective equipment, cleaning between classes, social distancing, and providing settings that would allow smaller gatherings.
“Instead of having lunch in the cafeteria, we could see lunch in the classrooms,” he said. “At the end of the day, that wouldn’t be much different than what they are used to because they usually sit with their class anyway.”
If the situation changes and the plan must be modified, the district is prepared.
“We would rather have kids come in some time than no time,” Hoesing added. “We are looking at a hybrid model as well.”
Two surveys completed by staff and parents showed Hoesing that the preferred hybrid method would see half the students in class on Monday and Tuesday, and the second half attending classes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Staff would stay late on Tuesday to sanitize the space for the incoming session, and in that scenario, Friday would be an online learning day.
“That would allow teachers to receive some professional development, connect with students online, and conduct parent meetings,” he said. “The downside to hybrid learning is that when students aren’t in the school, they would have to be learning online.”
That would mean two days of instruction in a classroom setting and three days of do-it-yourself learning at home.
“Obviously, that is not ideal because we want students to progress as fast as they can,” Hoesing added. “We also know that parents are having issues finding coverage for their children when they are at home because a lot of parents are returning to work, or could return to work if our students were to go back to school.”
Additionally, a flipped classroom might work very well for older students, while elementary students might struggle with online learning.
“They have to have a lot more supervision, a lot more help,” Hoesing said.
Additionally, parents who can continue working from home might struggle working full-time while helping their children learn from home.
“The majority of our parents are probably working and trying to fit in education outside of work hours,” he said.
The district is also considering personal protective gear.
Many preschool and young students will not be able to wear masks throughout the entire eight-hour day.
A lot of how we teach kindergarteners to read is by mimicking. You can’t do that behind a mask. We are considering situational mask wearing,” he said. “Maybe we have masks required in common areas and on buses, then when students are in their classes, particularly at the elementary level, and around each other all the time, they probably don’t need to wear masks at that time.”
At the high school level, students will likely be required to wear masks more often.
There are still many things that the district is working on, and a third survey has been distributed to guide some of these decisions.
The logistical issues with a hybrid method are huge,” Hoesing said.
Some of those issues include extra curricular activities and keeping students from the same family in school on the same day.
The third model is the online model.
“That would be the worst case scenario,” he said. “If we get to the point like we did this fall, that we need to shut down, we have that.”
He added that if students need to stay home to learn for medical reasons, online instruction will be provided.
“We will provide online instruction for them through a mix of our own offerings through dual classrooms, and then recording and sharing classes,” he said. “We will look at purchasing programs from different state-approved resources.”
Hoesing said the final decision for these three models will be made on July 21.
Additionally, the district has purchased four ionized sprayers that will each disinfect up to 25,000 square feet in an hour, including surfaces.
“We have also purchased equipment to spray down all of our playground and outside equipment,” Hoesing said.
