Southwest Iowa Planning Council Executive Director John McCurdy presented a Rental Property Maintenance packet to Missouri Valley City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and introduced one of two certified housing inspectors, Matthew Lee of Council Bluffs. The other inspector, employed by SWIPCO, is Larry Feekes of Harlan.
The packet presented included samples of ordinances, cost breakdowns, and an inspection checklist. McCurdy presented the rental inspection process.
“I have basically included the checklist of everything you would need to do if you want to do a rental program,” McCurdy said.
SWIPCO rental inspectors strive to ensure both tenants and property owners understand and comply with their individual responsibilities, according to McCurdy, who added that while there is a lot of uncertainty in code issues, the housing team has experience answering questions and deescalating disagreements.
“The main things I want to get across with this is that what we are really looking for is (code) compliance,” McCurdy said. “A lot of times when we are talking about nuisance or building permit violations – the end goal is to ensure that we have safe and sanitary conditions in the community.”
In Iowa, cities under 15,000 in population are not required to have a rental inspection program; however, the state currently uses the 2015 version of the rental maintenance code.
McCurdy encourages the City of Missouri Valley to adopt the same, which differs drastically from the new structure building codes.
“Obviously, I am a believer in this. We’ve seen the good it can do,” he said. “There is a commercial transaction when there is a rental property.”
Missouri Valley has a high proportion of rentals compared to other communities of the same size, according to McCurdy. It only makes good sense to keep those rentals safe for our neighbors.
“When we go into a restaurant, we expect that someone is making sure it is safe,” he added.
Council reviewed the sample inspection checklist with McCurdy during the meeting. That checklist includes items such as covered electrical outlets, lights and junction boxes, roofs free of leaks, and shingles in good repair.
Though the list is extensive with requirements in exterior, garbage and recycling, walls, ceilings and floors, as well as windows, doors, stairways, plumbing, and more, McCurdy said that those requirements are all relative.
“This gives you an understanding of some of the things being looked at,” McCurdy said. “We know we are not going to be looking at sparkling new everything.”
He emphasized that inspectors don’t focus on insignificant flaws, rather to the truly dangerous deficiencies.
Council member Sherman Struble asked McCurdy how inspectors convince property owners to participate.
“That, sir, is the hardest part of it all,” McCurdy said.
He added that compliance depends largely on the penalties the council chooses, to include citations or legal proceedings if other mitigation is unsuccessful.
Finally, McCurdy discussed the cost for the program. SWIPCO’s cost boils down to about $50 an hour for the inspection process, he stated. The examples he used included what they have done in Red Oak, the sole town of similar size with a similar high percentage of rentals.
The rental program done there is on a three-year, revolving inspection cycle for a contracted amount. For some communities, those with fewer rentals to inspect, the company is paid hourly rates.
“I would recommend a phased approach to this (in Missouri Valley),” McCurdy said.
