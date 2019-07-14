The work on Fifth Street should have been finished by Monday, July 8, as was promised by the contractor, according to City Engineer Jim Olmsted, who reported to the Missouri Valley City Council on Tuesday, July 2.
“We had a very direct conversation this morning, at 7:30, and the contractor promised that he would have everything done Monday morning,” Olmsted said.
He also updated the board regarding the Tamarack project.
The Tamarack project is a private development in Missouri Valley. The city was asked to take over the street for that development once it was completed.
City officials agreed to do so if the street was finished to the city engineer’s specifications, but upon inspection, there were several issues that required improvements.
The developer went into foreclosure and Midstates Bank purchased the development, according to City Clerk Jodie Flaherty.
The developer had a performance bond with the city named, so after discussing the issue with Midstates Bank, the city decided to accept payment from the bond company, and the bank would then have an engineer complete the required work in exchange of the funds.
This agreement between the city and the bank was unacceptable to the bond company, so council must revisit the issue.
“We received notification from Old Republic, which is the bond company, that Missouri Valley cannot transfer its authority of that bond to Midstates Bank, and that if the city is going to do that, they are going to withdraw their offer of $37,000 to complete the project,” Olmsted said. “It is not a council agenda item tonight, but I suggest we have that on the agenda for the next meeting.”
Further, Olmsted reported that he attempted to have, and will try again to have, a telephone conference with Union Pacific Railroad regarding city damages incurred following the March 2019 flood.
“That is important because it ties into FEMA because the FEMA damages that we put together, and the money they give to the city, will be after Union Pacific comes through with their damages and pays the city for that,” he said. “Concerning the FEMA project, there are several rural areas of town that were damaged. We are talking about damages and putting all those costs together in the proper categories. One of the areas that was damaged is the Willow Park area. We are claiming that damage occurred to the drainage and street systems. It is a sizable project.”
He added that it will be a matter of months before FEMA can authorize work to be down in that area.
“We are just going to have patience before we go out and spend money to do anything in Willow Park,” he added. “We acknowledge that there are drainage problems there.”
One Willow Park resident seems to have run out of patience as he continues to approach council about the damages in his area.
“So the residents can deal with the mosquitos and the ditch that can’t drain for months?” asked Willow Park resident Dave Scott.
Scott reported that he turned a claim in for damages amounting to approximately $2,500.
“What are we doing down there? We’ve spent $10,000 down there. All we have done so far is dug a lot of dirt. You spent $4,400 cleaning them tubes,” he said.
He added that the surface water drainage system is nearly four decades old and that it has not been upgraded since then and has only recently been maintained.
Scott said that his personal property was damaged because of the faulty drainage system during the exceptionally rainy season and early spring flood.
He claims that while trying to keep up, his sump pump was burned out and that he turned that into his homeowners insurance, but he added that he has contacted the ACLU as well.
“If my homeowners can’t do nothing, I am going to go after the city as liable,” Scott said.
Council entered into closed session with City Parks Department employee Chris Myer during the meeting to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation.
When council reconvened in open session, council member Patty Stueve moved to hire Myer as the Parks Department Supervisor at an additional $2 per hour. Tiffey seconded the motion, and council voted unanimously in favor.
A second professional competency closed session was called during the meeting with no action taken afterwards.
Other matters before the council include:
• Council member Patty Stueve asked to go through the hiring process policy more in depth before the entire council discusses the issue. It will be revisited at the next council meeting.
• Tracy Stueve attended the meeting to check up on the progress of her complaints. Flaherty said that she is working to schedule a meeting with the property owner as opposed to the renter.
Stueve asked about any action taken in regards to the City Inspector and his treatment of Stueve.
“That is a personnel matter that I can’t comment on,” Flaherty said.
• Heard thanks from Cindy Unger on behalf of the Rand Community Center for the use of City Park for Rand Fest.
• Misty Graeve sought council’s permission to host a swim team fundraiser car wash for senior swim team member scholarships at the pool on Wednesday, July 10, from 5-7 p.m.
• Work is scheduled to begin next week on the entry to PetroMart.
• City Clerk Jodie Flaherty sought quotes to spray city facilities for weeds. Flaherty reached out to three landscapers with two replies. She recommended council use Hornbeck Turf and Tree Services, who put in a quote at $4,646 for two applications, with the first application to be done prior to fair.
• Council member Roger Gunderson brought up vehicles traveling east or west on Huron Street at the Fifth Street crossing that do not stop for pedestrians.
Though there are crosswalks, traffic does not always yield to pedestrians. Gunderson asked for signs urging drivers to yield at the intersection for anyone in the marked crosswalks. The city will consider signage for the intersection.
“It is the law anyway,” Mayor Shawn Kelly said.
• Kelly concluded the meeting with a message of thanks for those responsible for the flags around town.
“They look amazing, and I had a lot of people complimented how well our main street looked,” he said.
He added that Rand Fest was a fun day, and he enjoyed seeing so many enjoying the days.
