The Missouri Valley City Council reconsidered the registration deadline for rental properties during the April 7 meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inspections through the program, administered by SWIPCO, are currently suspended, according to SWIPCO Director John McCurdy.
“Right now with our active rental programs, we are delaying the rental inspections,” said McCurdy. “Since you guys haven't started that stage yet, we are recommending that you delay the registration.”
McCurdy suggested that the city begin the registration process in July or August instead.
“We would still be available to do emergency inspections,” he added. “I sent, to Jodie (Flaherty, City Clerk), a definition of those.”
The city council approved extending the registration deadline until Aug. 31.
The city council also approved a resolution to become a member of the Safety Group West Central and authorized the mayor to sign the IAMU Safety and Health Management Service agreement.
The matter was first discussed in October 2019 and has since been added to the city’s budget.
At that time, the city council was told that the city uses IAMU’s safety services that include face-to-face training, classes, tracking of attendance, hearing and respiratory testing, and OSHA inspection assistance at an annual cost of $4,800.
However, many of those trainings focus on electrical safety for which Missouri Valley has no need, said Deputy Clerk Vonda Ford at that time.
The original proposal was to establish a shared regional safety coordinator and increase the safety management services provided to the city to include incident investigation, assistance with establishing a safety culture within the buildings, as well as safety policies and procedures, customized job hazard analysis, education and safety programs with annual reviews, multiple assessments and audits, and machine-specific lockout/tagout procedures.
The proposed program as originally presented requires a three-year contract at a cost of $17,713 annually if 10 communities participate. If more than 10 communities participate, the cost per community would decrease.
At that time, council was told that if fewer than eight communities participated, the program would be cost-prohibitive.
“This is in the budget, and we have discussed this previously,” Flaherty said. “The attorney has reviewed everything and everything is up to his standards.”
As summer approaches, the city council approved a bid for a new diving board at the Missouri Valley Aquatic Center.
The old diving board was deemed unsafe and will be replaced by Ricchio, Inc. at a cost of $29,880, slightly above the estimate of $28,000 provided to the city.
Pool Manager Katie Preston held fundraisers last season and applied for grants to help offset the cost of the new diving board, as well as a new sound system. Approximately $11,000 in grant funding will be applied to the purchase of the new diving board.
Along the same lines, city council member Eric Ford asked if the city could also purchase a feature for the shallow area. He suggested that money from the canceled splash pad project could be used for that purpose.
While the city has considered upgrading some of the features, the cost is prohibitive, and the city council determined that other projects should be completed first.
“These additions to the pool are very expensive,” city council member Sherman Struble said. “After we get these other things out of the way, I am all for adding on to something, if we come up with a nice addition.”
After two meetings at which the matter was tabled, the city council discussed the use of storage containers inside city limits for commercial and personal use. The matter had been tabled to allow input from all city council members.
Previously, some city council members protested using storage containers in residential areas, though advocated for a permitting process for commercial use of the containers as well.
Two local businesses already utilize storage containers as the city does not have an ordinance governing them.
“We can't very well penalize the ones that are in,” Struble said. “I think we need to get something in writing so we can charge a fee for putting them in there.”
The city council agreed unanimously that a permitting process and fee is necessary. Flaherty asked if the city council wanted to allow the containers in residential areas as well.
“I don't think we need those big storage containers in residential (areas),” city council member Patty Stueve said.
While Rachelle Pfouts agreed, both Struble and Ford did not.
“They became a problem because some people abused them, but I hate to see one person ruin it for all of us,” Ford said. “I think it should be commercial and residential. I think the main thing is them becoming a nuisance. Mow around them and paint them. Make them look nice.”
“We want to clean the town up, and I think if we start allowing people to bring in a container, the property values will go down and people won't buy homes with them sitting next door,” Stueve argued.
The city council discussed setbacks, the size of the property on which they would be installed, and other requirements. Additionally, they discussed notifying adjacent landowners and allowing neighbors the opportunity to protest at a public hearing.
“Some of these buildings and garages that are falling down can be replaced with these storage containers,” council member Ken Dooley, Sr. said. “If they would paint them and make them look like part of their property, I don't have a problem with that. But they (should) have to have a permit.”
City council members added that the building inspector should be responsible to enforce any decisions made.
Mayor Shawn Kelly asked Flaherty to take parts of the provided sample ordinances to make one that will fit city council's wishes and the community.
The matter will be revisited at the next council meeting.
Other actions taken by the city council include:
• Council approved the mayor's signature on economic development documents from SWIPCO to benefit property owners, and the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program Grant, which will be used, in part, for the Mau building at the northeast corner of North Fourth Street and East Erie Street.
• Approved the purchase of a flow meter in the amount of $4,881 for the backwash lagoon.
• Approved a quote from Iowa Prison Industries for pool signs in the amount of $1,007.20.
• Approved a commercial lease agreement with Future Wireless Technologies of Nebraska, Inc. to provide internet for the next three years. The current agreement is expiring.
• Award the bid to spray city facilities, parks, and city-owned vacant lots to CJ Futures. Two applications, once in the spring and again in the fall, will be applied at a cost of $2,250 each.
• Re-instated the open burning ban.
