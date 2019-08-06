As the Missouri Valley City Council reviewed three Missouri Valley Fire Department candidates during its July 16 meeting, councilmember John Tiffey said that he would like to see the same kind of measures taken for all new hires, including driving record and background check.
“I think that should be all departments and go through the council for everything,” Tiffey said.
Council discussed the hiring process and reviewed examples from other cities independently.
Each council member discussed what they liked, and City Clerk Jodie Flaherty added that some municipalities form a hiring committee and request potential employees attend a council meeting.
“I liked the City of Fairfax policy,” Pfouts said. “I think that we should just get any changes to Jodie, and she can put a new one together, and we can go from there.”
Also reviewed at the July 16 meeting was the employee handbook. During discussions, the city council decided to get those changes to Flaherty as well, who would then forward them to the company hired to put it all together.
“If you think anything needs to be added, like an outdated policy (let me know) because when we get together with this company that is going to go over it, they are going to tell us what is legal and what is not,” Flaherty said. “If you want to do the same thing, then I will forward it on to the company.”
“When we are going through this personnel manual, Jodie has shown me from another city a council code of conduct,” Pfouts added. “We need to set some rules for council to follow, also. Are you open to including a council code of conduct in that as well?”
Pfouts added that she would like to get a monthly update from each department. Currently, the city council receives a written report once each month, but Pfouts said these are often difficult to read and don’t provide enough information.
“It is not very detailed, and you really don’t know what is going on,” she said. “Looking forward, we do have some new personnel, let’s start some new processes for them. And if we do have questions, no one is ever here when we have questions.”
The city will have to compensate those employees with either comp time or overtime pay.
The city council agreed that they would like department heads to attend the first council meeting each month. Flaherty said she would relay the request to those supervisors.
Council member Patty Stueve addressed hydrant testing in Missouri Valley. PeopleService, the water crew contracted through the city, is supposed to test the hydrants.
“We need to get them flushed out because some of them are not working,” she said. “I know the fire hydrant across the street from us has not been done, anything to it, in 15 years.”
“We flush once a year, the two different zones,” Jonathan McDonald of PeopleService said. “There is a record of when we flush them.”
She attested that hydrants have not been tested, though McDonald stated that they have tested regularly and found just one hydrant in town is not working.
He added that the hydrants will be flushed again this fall.
Stueve added that the fire trucks have to fill up at the water plant, and that the hydrant at City Hall should be fixed, too.
“They can use the hydrants on Erie Street all they want for a fire. If they shut a hydrant down too fast, it is going to cause a water hammer, and that (original) water main on Erie is going to break, and that is what we don’t want to cause,” McDonald said. “They work. We would just rather have them use the water plant. It has much better flow.”
Mayor Pro Tem Sherm Struble added that he would rather the volunteer firefighters not be on the main street filling the trucks for safety reasons.
