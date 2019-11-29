Plans are complete for two flood-related projects in Missouri Valley with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Union Pacific Railroad.
The first project will focus on the eroded dike at the wastewater treatment plant and two ditches that drain water in that area. FEMA will fund up to 75 percent of that project, according to City Engineer Jim Olmsted.
Union Pacific has provided funding to repair streets damaged by the company’s trucks during and following the March flood.
There will be a public hearing at the upcoming City Council meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Missouri Valley Public Library.
“Completion of both of those won’t be until next year because we have winter ahead of us. We are looking at probably a May 1 completion date,” he said.
A third project, in Willow Park, is currently in the planning process.
“The drainage work we plan to do is classified as mitigation,” he added. “That is a little more extensive; however, we have to have FEMA approval. We have some time to work with FEMA to get that approved.”
Olmsted added that he doesn’t foresee any issues with approval for the project.
That mitigation work is meant to ensure that drainage is sufficient to prevent Willow Park street damage due to flooding in the future.
The city council approved the Infrastructure Flood Recovery task orders for the work on Nov. 5.
Olmsted also sought approval for a cone penetrometer test at the Missouri Valley Public Library at a cost of $2,090. The test will reveal the depths at which supports will be necessary to support the structure.
The city council approved the quote from Terracon to perform the test.
He reported that he is also currently working to determine priority streets and sidewalks for future improvements as directed by the city council.
