New Missouri Valley parks personnel received a “job well done” at the June 18 Missouri Valley City Council meeting while another city employee was the subject of a complaint.
Sally Salter, who is a member of the park board, thanked the council and the “rock gods” for the new rock in the parking area at the Little Willow Dog Park. She further reported that a couple from Washington, D.C., visited the park, said that they love the area, and that they heard of the dog park on Rover.com.
“The new guys mowed the dog park, and they did a fabulous job,” she added.
Council then heard a complaint about the city inspector tied to an ongoing nuisance that has not been abated.
Tracy Stueve approached the board with a complaint about the city inspector.
“I put in a complaint on a residence on May 21 and finally, on June 6, the city inspector called me (while I was) on my way to work, saying that he got a complaint and that there are three vehicles in the right-of-way. He said, ‘That is the only thing that I see wrong.’ He proceeds to ask where he is working, meaning the owner of said (property), and said to move the three vehicles in the right-of-way and that this lady is a pain in the (expletive),” complainant Stueve said. “I asked how I was supposed to know where he worked, and he went silent for a second, and finally he realized he was talking to the pain in the (expletive).”
Stueve added that she believes Jarosz’s lack of concern and respect to be a big part of why things are not accomplished in Missouri Valley.
“It is no wonder why nothing gets cleaned because the city inspector doesn’t have pride in this town as some of us homeowners do,” she added. “And I do not appreciate being disrespected by someone who doesn’t know what he is doing or who he is even talking to when serving a complaint.”
Stueve said that in three years, despite multiple complaints, nothing has been done to alleviate the eyesore in question.
“Is anything going to be done about this property being cleaned up?” she asked. “Since last August, more vehicles have been put on this property, two trailers full of stuff, and a boat. I don’t want excuses any more.”
Missouri Valley City Clerk Jodie Flaherty asked Stueve to come into City Hall to talk directly with her, but Stueve said that she already served the complaint at City Hall and that she works full-time and won’t be able to come in again.
“What can we do? Obviously our ordinance is not adequate to bring any recourse to this renter. Is there any action we can take against the homeowner or landlord?” Pfouts asked.
Flaherty suggested looking through the property maintenance code. She added that she would also review the nuisance complaint to determine the best course of action, potentially with the city attorney as well.
“The city inspector needs to quit acting the way he does,” Flaherty added.
Another citizen asked why Jarosz had not been reprimanded for his behavior. Flaherty and council assured the public that they had not heard of it previously.
“I figured it would be better to come down here and talk about it so others would know how he is, instead of filing a complaint that gets pushed under paper and then nobody knows about it,” Stueve said.
“I think that there needs to be some recourse for his actions,” Pfouts added. “On behalf of the city, I apologize for the way you were treated. That is absolutely not cool.”
