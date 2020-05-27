With Memorial Day approaching and many holiday weekend festivities beginning Friday, May 22, some are wondering how ready the local cemetery is going to be.
At the May 19 regular council meeting, Missouri Valley City Council member Patty Stueve questioned if Curtis Bonham is going to have the cemetery ready for Memorial Day.
“I was up there last night, and he’s got a lot of work ahead of him,” Stueve said.
She said that much of the mowing needed to be done as well as other work.
“He is supposed to have everything ready,” City Clerk Jodie Flaherty replied.
Parks
Sally Salter, representing the Little Willow Dog Park board, reported issues with recent concrete work and asked Flaherty to pull the bill for those services.
The wrong section of pipe was cemented in at the basketball hoops, Salter said.
She has requested that it be fixed and was assured that it will be, but the timeline for the fix is still up in the air.
Salter also had good news to share.
“We did receive a Trees Forever grant for $1,500,” Salter said. “We will be getting more trees along with the $1,000 Trees Please grant.”
Those grants cover the dog park alone.
Though the local Lion’s Club has donated 25 sycamore and 25 maple trees, they are too small to plant at this time, she added.
Several tree stumps surrounding the park are now carved into the likeness of various pets, and Stueve complimented the carved trees.
“They look really nice,” she said.
A total of seven stumps will be carved, depicting nine dogs, and plaques will be added before the stumps are complete.
While many are happy with the improvements at the dog park, one citizen expressed his displeasure about the closure of the City Park play equipment.
Kevin Marshall asked the city council if the playground is open, and when he was told it was closed to the public, he argued that the recommendation to close the playground is not enforceable.
“That is not a law that has been put in place,” he said. “We need to get our families out into the open.”
He asked the city council to reconsider that measure immediately.
“We have to do something and do it right away,” he said. “I want to know if I am going to get arrested when I take my granddaughter down there to play at the park.”
Mayor Shawn Kelly reiterated that the equipment is closed and may not be used at this time.
“We have to follow governor’s recommendations. They are closed and will remain closed until then,” Kelly said.
“I really thought you guys had more backbone than this, and I am really disappointed in Missouri Valley,” Marshall concluded.
Kelly thanked Marshall for his thoughts and left the matter closed, just like the play equipment.
