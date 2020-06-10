The Willow Park neighborhood will be the site for an archeological study in the near future, according to a report presented to the Missouri Valley City Council on Tuesday, June 2.
Jim Olmsted, the engineer contracted by the City of Missouri Valley, explained that the Willow Park project is the last one that requires FEMA approval.
In recent meetings with FEMA, Olmsted learned that in order to move forward cleaning out ditches or digging new ones and replacing culverts, they will have to have an archeological survey.
“They (FEMA) felt that we were going to disturb ground that had never been disturbed before,” Olmsted reported. “After arguing that point over and over again, we decided it was best to get the archeological survey underway. We are not expecting anything to come out of that, but it is a step we have to follow in order to get the mitigation funds from FEMA.”
Olmsted has sent out requests for proposals to five different firms, and they expect to receive those proposals by June 12.
“We, along with the city, will select which archeological firm we want to engage, and then the work will be underway,” he said. “It will take a 30-day process or maybe a little more to get the results, which just pushes the project a little further down the road.”
The survey will determine if there are any historical or archeological remnants in the area, according to Olmsted, which could include remnants from settlements that includes things such as bones or pottery.
“How much is this going to cost?” city council member Patty Stueve asked.
Olmsted said that they won’t know for sure until they receive the proposals, but that a recent similar survey cost $4,000.
“I think we have come to the conclusion that if we want to get the mitigation funds, we are going to have to undertake this work,” Olmsted added. “The downside is, number one, there is a cost to it. I think the bigger downside is that it will delay the project. It may delay the project to the point… we may end up experiencing a split construction season where only part of it gets done this fall.”
