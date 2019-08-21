The Missouri Valley City Council has requested city department heads prepare and give a report to the council at the first meeting of each month. The first reports were given on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Assistant Police Chief Lee Lange reported that the Missouri Valley Police Department is currently down to three full-time positions and three part-time, leaving a skeleton crew to cover the city.
“We are doing the best that we can,” he said. “Testing for the new officer will be Saturday.”
The department sent out six invites for the testing.
“We also had the first business burglary this year. We are investigating that currently,” he reported.
Mayor Shawn Kelly asked Lange for any advice for potential neighborhood watch groups, or if he would even recommend such a group.
“The more eyes, the better,” Lange said. “We are 24/7, so we are always out there. If they want to come out and patrol around, just don’t do anything hands-on yourself – call us.”
Council member Patty Stueve asked if businesses could be encouraged to install security systems with cameras and use motion-activated lighting, particularly in alleyways.
Lange agreed that both measures would help and that, if used, a high-quality camera system could offer investigators a lot of help.
“There are not enough cameras in this community,” Lange said.
Stueve also asked if the department stops semi trucks traveling at a high rate of speed through town.
When Lange asserted that the police officers do stop them, she asked how many they had stopped.
Lange said that the department does not log those separately from other traffic citations.
“Traffic citations on the year - we have 265,” he reported.
“That is not enough,” Stueve said.
One citizen added that many of them run red lights while going through town as well.
Street Department Supervisor Bob Reisland also reported being down by one full-time worker.
“It has only been me and Keith for about the last month,” he said. “Trevor has been out after surgery.”
His department recently repaired a broken sewer main near Burger King, and they are continually working on grading projects and mowing. The crews plan to begin cutting trees back and filling holes.
“We are about out of rock and cold patching,” he added.
The crew will also be placing yield signs along the eastbound and westbound streets as they approach Fifth Street.
“Have you addressed Superior between Sixth and Seventh Streets?” Stueve asked. “It is terrible.”
Reisland reported that his department has patched some holes and will complete City Engineer Jim Olmsted’s plan for the street when that becomes available.
