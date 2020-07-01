Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Jeannie Wortman announced that the Chamber’s new website is up.
“It was certainly time for an updated look,” she said.
The new site offers links to churches, schools and community organizations as well as local businesses.
It offers a guide to area events and attractions, complete with beautiful photos.
Chamber members can post job openings as well for freelance work, full time, part time, temporary or seasonal work and even internships.
“So many people now look to their phones or computers to find contact information about businesses, events, or places they want to go. The site now offers more than it ever did before, with links to a variety of other websites that they might be looking for,” Wortman said. “Our Chamber members can now post a job position opening, and list an event they may be having on the events calendar. Community events will also be a new feature on the events calendar. Additional pages will be added as the information gets collected.”
