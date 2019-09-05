The Iowa Department of Transportation is conducting a planning study on the Missouri Valley bypass corridor. The study area includes an area south of Missouri Valley and extends along U.S. 30 from Interstate 29 east to 280th Street.
An online public meeting is now available to view on the Iowa DOT’s Public Involvement webpage: www.iowadot.gov/pim. To view the meeting and related content, click on the Missouri Valley bypass corridor project from the list of public involvement events.
The online meeting allows you to scroll through the information at your own pace and at any time. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback.
For general information regarding the proposed improvements or public meeting, contact Scott Suhr, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh St., Atlantic, IA 50022, phone 712-243-3355 or 800-289-4368, email: scott.suhr@iowadot.us.
Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects.
Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by Sept. 17. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to www.bit.ly/iowadot130992702.
