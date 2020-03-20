With the Iowa High School State Speech Association cancelling their state speech contest due to COVID-19, the Logan-Magnolia school district picked up the pieces and held a mini-state speech contest on March 14 in Logan.
A total of 11 students from Missouri Valley and West Harrison earned Division I State ratings.
Missouri Valley’s Heidi Goodrich and West Harrison’s Jayden Kraft were selected to the 2020 All-State Speech Festival that was to be held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on March 30. The event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following is a list of the participating students, and their state ratings.
2020 Iowa High School State Speech Contest
3-14-2020 @ Logan
Missouri Valley Results
Division I State Rating
Monet Rangel (jr.), original oratory.
Mariah Pleskac (soph.), original oratory.
Zach Sulley (jr.), improvisation.
Gracie Stoops (jr.), solo musical theatre.
Heidi Goodrich (jr.), solo musical theatre.
Division II State Rating
Mariah Pleskac (soph.), solo musical theatre
West Harrison Results
Division I State Rating
Jayden Kraft (sr.), poetry, literary program.
Maren Evans (jr.), storytelling, literary program.
Sabrina Rife (sr.), storytelling.
Brylee Sherer (jr.), literary program.
Lanie Gustafson (jr.), prose, radio news.
Riley Acker (fr.), poetry.
Division II State Rating
Jeff Perry (sr.), radio news.
