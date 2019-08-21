Will pass through Dunlap and include stops in Woodbine and Missouri Valley or Crescent
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway, managed by Prairie Rivers of Iowa, is welcoming the Military Vehicle Preservation Association to Iowa.
MVPA is departing on a 100th Anniversary Convoy across the United States with 65 or more historic military vehicles retracing the original 1919 U.S. Army’s transcontinental route along the famous Lincoln Highway, including the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway in Iowa.
The convoy departed from Washington, D.C., on Aug. 11, and is traveling the highway, entering Iowa at Clinton on Thursday, Aug. 22. The convoy will overnight in Denison on Saturday, Aug. 24, and have morning break stops in Woodbine and Missouri Valley or Crescent.
Visitors are encouraged to view the convoy vehicles, ask questions during stops, and line the highway to wave a hand or an American flag while the vehicles are moving along the road.
In 1919, the U.S. Army decided to proceed with a plan to traverse the newly-formed Lincoln Highway with the objectives to say “thanks” to American public for their support during World War I, put their equipment through rigorous testing, see how road conditions affected military travel, conduct a transcontinental recruiting drive, and demonstrate the need for good roads.
A young Lieutenant Colonel Dwight Eisenhower, along with 23 other officers, 15 War Department staff observation officers, and 258 enlisted men made the arduous journey. Eisenhower learned first-hand the difficulty of covering great distances on often impassable roads that resulted in frequent breakdowns that later helped him during his presidency in the creation of the Interstate Highway System.
“The 1919 convoy was really quite an undertaking. To get that much equipment and that many men over such diverse topography, they had their work cut out for them. Even today with our air-conditioned cars, GPS, and easy access to fuel, fuel, lodging, and rest stops, a transcontinental trip can be difficult. We are pleased to welcome the MPVA to Iowa and hope they enjoy their time here,” said Prairie Rivers of Iowa Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway Coordinator Jan Gammon.
This is a once-in-a-hundred year event that will fun and educational while paying tribute to our veterans. Visit prrcd.org/lincoln-highway-heritage-byway for the complete schedule and mvpa.com for more association info.
