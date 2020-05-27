Why do you want to be Sheriff?
In my time in law enforcement with the Woodbine Police Department, I believe I have had a positive impact on the City of Woodbine and the citizens in, and surrounding, it. I would like to take that experience, with proactive policing, upholding the law, updating ordinances, working within a budget, and partnering with community organizations, to positively impact all of Harrison County and its citizens.
What distinguishes you from the other candidates?
I believe I have more experience directing investigations, following and setting budgets, current certifications, directing and providing training, and working with community members and organizations in ways that benefit the area more than any other current candidate. My experiences working with the citizens of Harrison County in a non-law enforcement capacity, such as through TeamMates Mentoring and 4-H, are also benefits I believe no other candidate has.
What do you see as the Sheriff’s primary role?
I see the Sheriff’s PRIMARY role as providing direction and leadership to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, including employees, and to the county as a whole. This can be accomplished through strong and open communication skills, not just with personnel, but with all other entities, including local police departments, Public Health, CHI Health, the Harrison County Humane Society, Department of Human Services, and more, as well as volunteer organizations that engage youth like Kiwanis and Boy/Girl Scouts – essentially working with as many organizations as possible that are interested in making Harrison County a better, and safer, place to work and live.
What is Harrison County’s most pressing law enforcement issue?
The most pressing issue in Harrison County (at this time) is the use of illegal narcotics, the residual effects of their use and subsequent addiction, including the illegal use/abuse of prescription medicines. The use of narcotics can lead to a variety of other issues, such as burglary, theft, and assault (or violence in general), as well as possibly leading into, or masking, a mental illness. It is often difficult to tell if mental illness leads to substance abuse, or if the substance abuse leads to mental illness, but, unfortunately, the two issues often seem correlated.
At this time, Harrison County has multiple organizations that are attempting to reduce youth nicotine and drug use. How would you support these organization’s goals?
As sheriff, I believe it is imperative to be proactive in working with other organizations, not only by voicing support for their cause, but by also taking part in planning/strategy meetings with other stakeholders to try to come up with the most effective way(s) possible to make improvements. Communication and input with and from the public is also critical when working with other organizations. Many people today rely on social media and the internet for “quick” information. Social media outlets, such as Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter, among others, for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office could be a great tool for sharing the information/plans developed with other stakeholders. Keeping the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department website current and transparent could be another great tool, while utilizing standardized, more traditional forms of communication, such as the local newspapers, and disseminating information through flyers and schools, especially weekly school newsletters, need to remain in place or grow stronger. Being proactive and working with our local Harrison County Crime Stoppers and our local schools (counselors, administrators, and teachers), would also provide an advantage, hopefully, in identifying potential issues, such as drug use and tobacco use.
Youth nicotine and drug use have been increasing according to the Iowa Youth Survey. How do you plan to address this issue in Harrison County?
Youth engagement is critical. A countywide school resource officer would be an excellent asset in this fight. Consistent involvement with youth in a positive environment is key to having a positive effect. Will all interaction with a school resource officer be positive? No. It will most likely not, but the more positive interaction that is possible, the greater the chance for positive results. Working with current agencies already fighting these causes, such as Health Promotion Strategies who is currently combatting the use of tobacco in Harrison County, will also increase chances of reaching the youth.
Are you a member of any professional associations or have certifications that you believe are valuable to serving as sheriff?
I am currently a member of the Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network and the Iowa Narcotics Officers’ Association. I am a State of Iowa certified firearms instructor, patrol rifle instructor, and defensive tactics instructor, as well as a Gracie Survival Tactics instructor. I have been a member of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association and the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors, Inc., as well as a 4-H archery instructor. I have accumulated over 500 hours of training in my career, including mental health updates, instructor courses, investigation-related courses, and more.
What types of trainings and resources do you see yourself utilizing to better the department?
I see utilizing free/low cost training through Midwest Counter Drug Training Center at Camp Dodge a great deal. Other valuable training in regards to interview and interrogations, search and seizure, and school resource officer training would also be utilized to update training and bring new ideas to the forefront. Another available resource would be a deputy in the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement task force, which is a specialized task force for combating narcotics in Southwest Iowa. In-house resources will also be used, such as training provided by deputies that already have specialized training (EMT, martial arts), as well as the continuation and expansion of the training I already provide to the Sheriff’s Office.
How do you see the department working with local service agencies and coalitions on topics such as violence prevention and advocacy services, substance abuse/treatment issues, human trafficking, and in general, increasing community policing?
I see the department working a great deal with other local service agencies. I have taken part in meetings at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in regards to human trafficking, and the Woodbine Police Department has partnered with Heartland Family Services for assistance with mental health and addiction issues, as well as being constantly connected with the school. Harrison County Home & Public Health and CHI Health, as well as individual, licensed counselors, would also be great allies in combatting these issues. I hope to bring partnerships of all of these entities, as well as others, to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Under your service, how would you define “community policing” and how would you engage the citizens to help better the community?
Community policing is working with the community to make the county a better place to live. In order to engage the citizens to help better the community requires commitment, and not just any commitment, but a commitment to caring. That is demonstrated through involvement with other organizations and involvement with the youth in our county. Examples would be the Harrison County Humane Society, TeamMates, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Key Club, 4-H, and many others. The citizens need to see that the department isn’t just about enforcing the law, but also about making Harrison County a better place to live. When the citizens are engaged they will then start to engage others.
Describe your law enforcement managerial experience.
I have been the Chief of Police in the City of Woodbine since 2014. I manage all aspects of the department, from personnel training, equipment repairs, and budget, to scheduling for community events such as Applefest, the Woodbine Saddle Club Rodeo, and school events like STEM nights. Currently, I own and operate my own farrier (horse shoeing) business, and prior to that, performed duties such as being a foreman and superintendent on heavy equipment projects.
What do you think is the most important skill of being a good sheriff?
Being a good sheriff requires many different skills, such as personnel and budget management, as well as knowledge in regards to investigations, but I feel the most important skill is that of a good communicator. The sheriff needs to be able to communicate with not only the staff in his charge, but also with the community organizations that are needed to make Harrison County a better place to live.
Assess the recent performance of the sheriff’s department, and if elected would you keep it going in the same direction, or change course?
I feel the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently good in many areas, while lacking in others. From an enforcement standpoint, I feel the Sheriff’s Office does well, but there seems to be room for improvement in community policing. I would like to change the direction of the Sheriff’s Office by increasing visibility of the deputies and engaging more with Harrison County citizens to help prevent issues before they become a law enforcement problem. The more proactive the department can be to help prevent issues, the better.
What is the biggest need of the sheriff’s department now, and what would you do to fix it?
I feel the biggest need of the Sheriff’s Office now is community engagement. Under my leadership, many things would change by being actively involved with the schools and other community organizations in the county. This would be accomplished in a variety of ways and could be assisted by the addition of deputies, should the budget allow it. A reserve/part-time deputy program could be instituted to supplement the full-time staff, as well as possibly hire more full-time deputies. There are programs such as the COPS Hiring Program and Community Policing Development Microgrants Program that are occasionally available to help aide in the cost of adding more deputies, whether full- or part-time. Both programs had an application deadline of March 11, 2020, at 7:59 EDT this year but will most likely be available in the future. Utilizing these grant programs in the future to add full-time deputies to the department would have a small effect on the overall budget due to the grant(s) paying for most, if not all, of the costs associated.
There are always different needs and different priorities associated with those needs. While priorities are always changing, the goal always remains the same: Provide a high quality, well trained Sheriff’s Office that works well with others in an effort to make Harrison County a better place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.