The annual rodeo this weekend after flooding postponed it over two months ago
Fun, new, family-friendly events have been announced for the eighth annual Mighty-Mo Rodeo, which was originally scheduled for June, but postponed to this weekend due to the Missouri River flooding in May and June.
Action finally gets underway at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, and picks back up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
“Rain or shine, the weather doesn't stop us, sometimes the muddier the better,” organizer Brett Watkins said leading up to the rodeo in late May, but then decided safer was better, stating that when weather could damage the fairgrounds and adversely affect the well-being of the cowboys and the livestock, the show must be called.
According to organizers Watkins and Tami Hoffman, they hope to provide even more family fun for the community this weekend.
“We just try to do it to have something to do and help the community,” Watkins said. “There are all kinds of kids events, family events, and great food!”
Some family-friendly events include a scoop shovel race, a calf scramble for youth aged 6 and under, as well as Iowa's Cowboys and Angels Drill Team demonstration, a demonstration by the Rafter K Drill team, Mutton Bustin' for youngsters weighing 60 pounds and less, and a Frisbee toss with half the proceeds being donated to the flood relief fund. On Saturday night there will be a critter scramble for anyone ages 12 and under.
There will be a beer garden at the Harrison County Fairgrounds as well during the rodeo, and concessions will be available.
Though they had planned to add a mounted shooting event, the delayed timing prevented that exhibition.
There will still be a lot of fun. Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers will perform Friday night following the rodeo action.
“This is a full rodeo with nine events,” Watkins added.
Grand River Rodeo Company of Grand River provides stock for the event, which is sanctioned by the Interstates Rodeo Association, as well as Midstates Rodeo Association and United Rodeo Association. Participants will earn points towards their year-end standings.
Contestants come from at least five states, and local talent will also compete, according to Watkins, with contestants from as far away as Texas participating last year.
“We've had NFR qualifying cowboys come in, we've had a lot of top names here,” he said.
Many area businesses and organizations sponsor the event. and the organizers are grateful for the support they provide and for the help they get from all the volunteers.
“The rodeo keeps growing because of the community support, the City of Missouri Valley, and our sponsors. There are local volunteers and great friends that we use every year,” he said. “There are four other rodeos that weekend, but we try to keep the cowboys in the area so they spend money in the community.”
The Mighty-Mo Rodeo in Missouri Valley is typically the first rodeo of the year for the Interstates Rodeo Association, according to Watkins, but the postponement due to the weather obviously changed that. He also added that this year they will be able to accept credit and debit cards at the rodeo.
“It brings people in, which is huge for Missouri Valley,” Hoffman said. “It's a good time.”
“We do it strictly for the community and for our love of rodeo,” Watkins added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.