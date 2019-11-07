A rural Harrison County business with international ties plans to expand and add up to 18 new, skilled positions.
Jeff Allen and Erin McGinn of Midwest Mechanical of rural Logan, along with attorney Darrin Schmidt and Harrison County Development Corporation’s Renea Anderson, sought a business expansion incentive from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 10. Additionally, it was requested that Board of Supervisors sign a letter of support and sponsor the business’s application.
Allen has purchased property on the west side of Niagara Trail, directly across from the current Midwest Mechanical facility.
“We do structural steel for Bunge, Cargill, OPPD, Martin Marietta. We do a lot of big projects for them,” Allen said.
Allen added that he would like to add catwalks, bridges, and towers for grain handling facilities to what the company produces.
“That also fits with our core business,” Allen said.
But it won’t fit in the current facility, so they plan to build a new fabrication shop on the property.
“What we currently have is insufficient. We have outgrown it, and we want to add about 18 employees. We will be able to fabricate, sell, and install,” he added. “It would let us control our own jobs.”
He has looked at buildings up to 120 feet by 200 feet.
“We are going back and forth on how it is going to fit on the property and how it will work for our work flow and the equipment we intend to put inside of it,” Allen said.
Midwest Mechanical has applied to the state for financial assistance through the Iowa Economic Development Authority high quality jobs program and has been tentatively awarded tax credits, contingent on local participation.
There are several ways the local government can participate, including tax increment financing and infrastructure, such as roads or utilities, or 427B Industrial Property Tax Abatement. That program provides tax abatement equivalent to 45 percent of the increased tax valuation over five years.
“It really depends on what the board can do and what the company is looking for,” Schmidt said. “The abatement is just an easy path to go down, but it can be a number of things.”
Based on where the business will be located, with the approximate assessed value of $900,000 at last year’s levy and rollback, Harrison County Assessor Brenda Loftus provided the Supervisors with an example – total taxes paid without 427B in five years would be $97,560, but with 427B incentive, that amount would be $43,902, a tax savings of $53,658 over five years.
Tax abatement would only be offered for the cost of the addition. All property currently assessed would continue to be taxed at the current rate. At the end of five years, the incentive disappears and taxes are collected in full.
“I am all for it, as long as we don’t have to say exactly what we are going to do, because I don’t know,” Supervisor Walter Utman said.
The Board of Supervisors put the 427B on the following meeting’s agenda, as well as the letter of support.
