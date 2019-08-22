The 2019 Hairy-son County Heartthrobs were introduced on Wednesday, July 24, at the Harrison County Fair in Missouri Valley.
This is the third year for the contest that is sponsored by the City of Missouri Valley Parks Department. This year, the contest crowned three heartthrobs. The first two years of the contest had just one winner. This year’s winners were broken down by three categories – Puppy, Adult, and Senior.
The contestants are entered by their owners, who pay an entry fee, then the parks department posts the photos of the dogs on the Missouri Valley IA City Parks Facebook page for people to vote on. The dog with the top votes in each category was crowned a heartthrob.
This year’s winners are:
• Puppy – Zoey with 174 votes, owned by Mary Felmer.
• Adult – Dixie with 167 votes, owned by Cheryl Smithson.
• Senior – Chance with 168 votes, owned by Susan Keifer.
The Puppy division had 14 contestants, the Adult division had 23 contestants, and the Senior division had 15 contestants.
Winners received a prize package of various dog-related items and a personalized bandana.
