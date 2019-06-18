Free Masonry, which is what the Valley Lodge stands for, is the largest Fraternal Order in the world. Their purpose as a Brotherhood of Masons in the Missouri Valley community is to show their appreciation to public school teachers.
After visiting with the Missouri Valley Community School District administration, the Valley Lodge No. 232 A.F. & A.M. chose Meghunn Vasquez, Title I Reading teacher for K-5 students, as this year’s Teacher of the Year.
According to school administrators and the Masons, Vasquez is a true teacher leader, opening her classroom to her colleagues. Many of those colleagues have observed her reading instruction this year and have implemented good practice into their own teaching. This has included Duet Reading and Orthographic Mapping.
Vasquez frequently meets with teachers to discuss the progress of their students in the Title I reading. Teachers trust her and think of her as an expert in reading strategies and data.
Breakfast Buddies, a monthly reading event with teachers, administrators, and families is coordinated by Vasquez. She also constantly tries to improve her own instruction by attending training and reaching out to other experts in the field of literacy.
Vasquez serves on the school district’s Building Leadership Team, helping to make positive system-wide decisions about instruction, curriculum, student data, and professional development.
By volunteering her time and ideas, having a positive attitude, and sharing her knowledge, Vasquez contributes to a positive culture at the school. Always a team player, she can be counted upon to follow through and lead. Her belief that all kids can learn is evident, as are her high expectations for the students she teaches.
Vasquez was presented with a “Teacher of the Year” certificate, a check for $250, and a “thanks” for a job well done from Valley Lodge.
