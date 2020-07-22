A man in Missouri Valley was taken into custody Wednesday morning, July 22, following a report of a man pointing a gun at another man.
According to Officer Jacob Muxfeldt with the Missouri Valley Police Department, law enforcement officers responded to the call to 611 W. Erie St. in Missouri Valley at around 10 a.m. and shortly after arriving had the scene under control. One man was taken into custody following the incident at the home located along U.S. Highway 30 between Willow Creek and Caboose Park/Dean Dewaele Way and
Law enforcement agencies also responding to the scene included the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Traffic Enforcement, and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department.
Muxfeldt stated that he could not comment further on the situation at the time. The subject taken into custody was not identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.