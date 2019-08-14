The 133rd Magnolia Old Settlers Celebration is this weekend, and it will begin on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and continue on Saturday beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m. This year’s celebration theme is “Magnolia – Rags to Riches.”
Committee member Dave Weigelt is excited to announce the fun events for everyone to enjoy this coming weekend.
The celebration begins Friday night with the coronation of the Little Old Settlers King and Queen. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. in the Magnolia City Park, followed by interviews and the coronation ceremony at 7 p.m. Tykes through the age of seven are eligible and winners must be available to reign in the parade on Saturday morning.
A hot dog feast will be provided following the coronation ceremony, and all the guests are invited to stick around and invite their friends for Music in the Park with Mark Zack until 10 p.m.
“If you want to dance, you can dance, and if you want to sing, you can sing,” Weigelt said.
Automobiles, tractors, trucks, horses, business, family, and personal floats will join the Shriners and the Bryant Center Association Condors Drill Team in the parade, and Weigelt hopes to see a couple of bands.
Parade registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of First and Forrest Streets in Magnolia. Judging begins at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m.
“Last year, we had a parade that lasted about half an hour for a town of 175,” Weigelt said proudly.
The Condors Drill Team will perform in the park following the parade again this year after a one-year hiatus due to illness.
There will be pony rides and a petting zoo for youngsters, as well as GaGa Ball, inflatables, face painting, rope making, and door prizes.
In addition to the entertainers and the snack shack in the park, adults can find a horseshoe tournament, a bags tournament, and there will be a pedal tractor pull with fun competition for all ages.
Raffle prizes this year are $500 for the first place prize, $250 for second place, and an electric smoker is the third place raffle prize.
This year, there will be a live auction of the unused, old City of Magnolia fire hydrants beginning at 3:30 p.m.
“They are the older ones that will make great yard ornaments,” Weigelt said.
Additionally, the Log Cabin Committee has been busy preparing the log cabin in the park for visitors and tours as well.
“At one o’clock, we have awards for the oldest male, oldest female, youngest male, youngest female, youngest settler, farthest traveled, longest married, and most generations,” he added. “We have quite a selection of awards to hand out.”
Preparing for an event like this takes a lot of time and volunteer work. Nearly a dozen committee members and a vast number of volunteers help each year.
Weigelt sadly announced that four of the Magnolia Old Settler’s Celebration committee members have passed away in the last year. The loss of these friends and neighbors is felt even more so, for him, at this time.
“We lost four individuals that have been a big part of this group for years,” he said. “We’ll take anybody who wants to help.”
Weigelt has heard that others in the community are possibly organizing additional events that he does not know about as well.
“If you are looking for something to do, we have got a lot going on here in the park,” Weigelt said. “Come on up. It is always fun!”
