The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals provided guidance to long-term care centers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, Longview Home limited activities to those that could be done from residents’ doorways in each hall and door-to-door activity carts to engage residents, according to Julie Newton, Administrator.
“Activity staff spent a lot of time with the window visits and calls,” Newton said.
Longview Home in Missouri Valley remained in phase one – the most highly restrictive phase – from early in March until the recently.
Visitors were restricted and residents were prohibited from congregating, even in the dining room.
In accordance with the phased reopening guidance, the facility began easing COVID-19 restrictions while maintaining the health and safety of residents.
Phase two can be initiated as long as there is not currently an outbreak, and only if it has been 14 days or longer since any suspected or confirmed positive case has been identified.
Additionally, the facility must maintain an adequate staffing level and have enough personal protective equipment, such as facemasks, gowns, and gloves, for infection control.
“For us, it allows for us to do some limited outside visits with masks and social distancing. By far, most take advantage of window visits, Facetime and Skype or phone calls,” she said. “We can go back to 50 percent in our dining room, and we can do more group activities.”
They began outdoor visits in the open air on July 6.
“We left that (decision) up to the resident and their family, if they felt that it would benefit the resident or was needed for their psycho-social needs,” Newton said. “Some have taken scheduled gazebo visits. There is masking and social distancing, so you can’t give hugs.”
The facility is considering the case count throughout Harrison County and adjusting on the fly as needed.
“Even if we are allowed to do more, we might just decide to keep it the same,” she said. “We take it day-by-day.”
