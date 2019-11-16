She called it an accident. Perhaps it was serendipity.
Dee Colwell answered a call and was asked if she had applied for a job she knew nothing about. After the call, she applied, with just days before the deadline, and she “accidentally” got the job.
At the time, Dee had children in 4-H, and she had been working with youth through the program, filling in as needed and chaperoning conferences. That experience made the transition from parent to coordinator almost effortless.
“It wasn’t like I walked in and didn’t have any clue. It made it a lot easier,” she said.
She was also able to ease into the 20 hours-a-week job at the Harrison County ISU Extension Office in Logan, Iowa, that eventually became full-time.
As County Youth Coordinator, Dee works with more than 300 4-H kids, program leaders, and all Harrison County 4-H clubs. She has taught three separate classes in each of the Harrison County school districts.
“In the spring, I am in five schools a lot, and I do babysitting classes in six schools,” she said. “I took the classes to each town so more kids could attend classes and parents didn’t have to drive to Logan after work.”
She oversees County Council, a monthly meeting of high school leaders, and bi-monthly meetings with the 4-H Junior High Council.
Her years working with 4-H aren’t as much about what she has done as they are about what she has seen.
Dee has seen the program grow from livestock, cooking, sewing, and home improvements to include something for everyone – photography, robotics, technology, sciences, and communication.
“The major things in 4-H, if you want to do them, you have to know how to communicate,” she said. “Communicating well can earn you trips to Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Ga.”
Even more significant is the change she has seen in 4-H’ers.
“You just see them blossom,” she said.
Dee has experienced so many of “her kids’” moments of pride. She has seen their a-ha moments, their eagerness to help and learn. She has seen them form unexpected friendships and their beaming smiles when their efforts pay off.
“When I see that they are happy, doing what they have done, that is a proud moment,” she said.
Those moments made this more than a job, and she struggled to let go.
“Every year, I would think maybe I’ll quit,” she said.
Until this year, it just didn’t feel like the right time. This year is the year, and Dee feels pretty good about her decision. After 27 years, she will retire as County Youth Coordinator for the Harrison County 4-H program, but she doesn’t plan to let go of her connection to the kids.
“As I told my County Council last month, ‘Don’t think you are not going to see me,’” she said. “It’s like I have grandkids all across the state.”
Her Harrison County 4-H kids are some of the most active kids in school, she said, and Dee plans on keeping in touch through school, their activities, and in a lot of different places.
Her biggest question transitioning into this new stage isn’t if or how to stay connected to the kids, it is how she is going to stay busy.
“I have grandkids to follow, and I have a few plans,” she said. “I can’t just sit all day.”
Finally, as she nears the end of this experience, she offers these words to the person who will eventually fill her role, “Have fun. You are working with an incredible group of kids. Enjoy.”
Friday, Oct. 25, was Dee’s final day in the office. To send her off, there was a retirement celebration for her on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Logan Community Center.
