Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) nationwide charity located in East Taunton, Mass, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The non-profit is pleased to continue its Healthcare for K9 Heroes medical insurance program for 2019, which covers annual policy premiums. One of the recipients in 2019 is K9 Piko of the Logan Police Department.
Since 2016, the charity has donated over $95,000 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.
The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant is awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s, and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Law enforcement dogs ages two through seven are eligible.
The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy, administered by Trupanion, will cover illnesses, injuries – including those sustained in the line of duty, diagnostic testing, and therapies.
The plan allows the freedom to use any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States, and Puerto Rico.
In addition to the healthcare reimbursement program, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,600 law enforcement dogs with U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified bullet and stab protective vests in 50 states at a value of $6.3 million dollars.
For more information, call 508-824-6978. Tax deductible donations are accepted via mail to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718 or via the website www.vik9s.org.
