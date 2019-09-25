Administration at the Logan-Magnolia Community School District is hoping the third time is the charm as they reintroduce their bond proposal on the Nov. 5 general election ballot to be voted.
The bond proposal is for an addition and renovations to the school, and the design remains unchanged, according to Superintendent Tom Ridder.
The first time the district proposed a bond for voters, it was voted down, so the district made changes, decreasing the bond amount by 43 percent while they increased communication with voters before trying again in an April 2 special election, which also failed.
The design includes renovations to the elementary science lab and media center (library) as well as the current shop, which, if the measure passes, will become the biology, chemistry, and junior high science labs. The old science labs will be used for additional classrooms.
Furthermore, a new addition has been designed for the industrial technology lab and the art lab; two essential classrooms for the science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics classes; and for Big Cat Industries, a student-run business at the school.
Finally, the design includes a steel-reinforced, monolithic concrete dome covered gymnasium, which will also serve as a tornado shelter that meets FEMA standards for an EF5 tornado.
This particular addition would allow the district to host 2A events, as well as concurrent varsity and junior varsity practices, and junior high school athletes could practice after school instead of using valuable class time for practice.
While the design has not changed, the cost has increased $200,000; totaling $5.5 million in bonds with the remainder to be paid using Secure an Advanced Vision for Education funds, formerly known as the local option sales and service tax, either as a cash payment or through a 10-year loan against those funds.
The Logan-Magnolia district is hosting an open house at the high school on Monday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m., complete with a school tour.
In addition to administration, a representative from Piper Jaffrey, the financial advisor for the project, will join the architect during the open house to answer questions.
A second open house will be held for stakeholders on Saturday, Oct.5, from 10 a.m. until noon, also at the Logan-Magnolia High School.
“I’m excited we are giving it another shot, and I believe we have a good core on the committee – with parents and community members who believe there is a need for the classrooms and tornado shelter,” Ridder said. “We want all the information given out to everyone who wants to know, and we really want to relay the need for the measure.”
