School district receives high marks on Iowa School Performance Profiles
Logan-Magnolia High School’s report card is in, and the school achieved the highest state ranking available, according to the recently published Iowa School Performance Profiles, while the elementary came in just four points lower.
The Iowa School Performance Profiles is an online tool that meets requirements for the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and House File 215. It demonstrates how all public schools in the state performed on required measures. Essentially, it is a school’s report card.
Schools receive a numerical score and a rating of exceptional, high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement, or priority.
Logan-Magnolia High School attained exceptional, and the elementary school achieved high performing.
Logan-Magnolia High School Principal Christi Gochenour said that last year the high school was rated high performing and the elementary was rated commendable.
“It shows us that we are progressing,” Gochenour added.
Attendance plays a role, as does staff retention, but this year, additional data was considered, including suspensions and expulsions, chronic absenteeism, and college readiness.
In addition to the hard data, students in third grade through senior complete the “Conditions for Learning” online survey published by the Department of Education, according to Gochenour.
“The other big part for us was the culture part – the ‘Conditions for Learning,’” Gochenour said.
The survey, which is completed anonymously, assesses issues, including student safety, positive student relationships, and school rules and enforcement.
The district uses the results to determine needed supports and resources to provide an optimal learning environment.
Last year, the survey accounted for 10 percent of the overall rating, and next year that will account for 18 percent, according to Gochenour.
“We want all kids to come here, feel safe, feel connected to an adult within the school; and a lot of that is just acknowledging that they are here (by doing) things like wish them happy birthday. It is really just making the kids feel like this is their space,” she added.
Gochenour explained that the report card shows the district how the school functions overall.
“We have noticed that our math has been on an increase, so we were really focusing on reading, writing, and speaking,” Gochenour added.
The district has implemented activities to implement more writing, reading, and speaking through the new Audio Visual Club.
That club and the new E-sports team also increase connectivity and attendance among students who are otherwise not part of a team or club at the high school level.
“At the elementary level, we have had this huge focus on reading, and so we are in really good shape with that. We have a strong foundation and a good format,” Elementary Principal Jill Kiger said. “We are shifting our focus this year to dig into math more with both the standards and instruction to become stronger math instructors in the next two years.”
While they continue to work with the students who struggle, they are also working hard to challenge the students who learn more quickly.
The elementary school is developing a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics program at that level, a new program last year.
Elementary staff has been working with a STEM coordinator, and the district now has a designated STEM room.
“We see the whole child as a learner and ask them to expand their minds and be deeper thinkers,” Kiger said.
“We have a very strong administration in these two principals and an excellent staff. Our teachers are committed to the student body and the parents are great partners,” Logan-Magnolia Superintendent Tom Ridder said. “It is a really great situation for the students here at Logan-Magnolia.”
Sidebar:
Logan-Magnolia Elementary ranked high among elementary schools in Iowa with a 62.45 percent Iowa School Performance score and Every Student Succeeds Act rating of High Performing.
Lo-Ma Elementary exceeded the state average in every performance measure. Shown below are Lo-Ma’s score/state average:
• Assessment Participation Reading 99.49/99.35
• Assessment Participation Math 99.49/99.37
• Percent Proficient Reading 86.1/77.04
• Percent Proficient Math 90.32/78.26
• Average School Achievement Reading 53.51/50
• Average School Achievement Math 52.99/50
• Growth Reading 57/50
• Growth Math 59/50
• Conditions for Learning Composite 64/47.46
Logan-Magnolia High School achieved a 66.5 percent Iowa School Performance score and Every Student Succeeds Act rating of exceptional.
Lo-Ma High School exceeded the state average in every performance measure. Shown below as Lo-Ma’s score/state average:
• Assessment Participation Reading 99.5/99.35
• Assessment Participation Math 99.5/99.37
• Percent Proficient Reading 88.36/77.04
• Percent Proficient Math 91.01/78.26
• Average School Achievement Reading 52.79/50
• Average School Achievement Math 52.97/50
• Growth Reading 68/50
• Growth Math 69/50
• Graduation Rate 4-years 100/90.98
• Graduation Rate 5-years 95.45/93.44
• Conditions for Learning Composite 54/47.46
