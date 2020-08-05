Logan-Magnolia students will return to class this fall with several new health and safety measures implemented.
According to the recently released Lo-Ma Return to Learn plan, parents will be expected to pre-screen their children for symptoms of illness, including:
• Fever, cough, shortness of breath.
• Fatigue, muscle aches, headache.
• New loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion.
• Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
When students are dropped off at or picked up from school, parents are asked to stay in their vehicle, and no congregating will be allowed at entrances.
Health and safety policies for the school year will mirror those recommended throughout the summer. Students and staff will be expected to maintain a safe social distance when entering and exiting the buildings, which will be through assigned doors.
Students and staff will be expected to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer often, and the district will implement enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
Additionally, students and staff are expected to wear masks in school buildings, as recommended by the Harrison County Board of Health.
While this measure is somewhat controversial, it was made to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The district will provide three washable masks for each student, but students can bring their own masks as well.
Students will be allowed breaks throughout the day to go outside and remove their masks.
Plexiglass shields will be used in the cafeteria, offices, and other designated areas.
Elementary students may eat breakfast and lunch in classrooms, the cafeteria, or other locations, while middle school and high school students will have an expanded cafeteria and be provided alternate locations.
If despite these measures a student or staff member becomes symptomatic during the school day, that person and any family members will be sent home. The families of those students in close contact will be contacted, the classroom(s) will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and the district will follow further guidance from public health officials.
