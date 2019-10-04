The Logan-Magnolia Community School District hosted an open house on Monday, Sept. 23, to detail the proposed addition to the school to patrons of the district.
The facility plan includes more than 32,000 additional square feet of classroom space and nearly 6,000 square feet of renovated space. The new classrooms will include three new science labs and a dome at a total cost of approximately $7.99 million.
“We are actually presenting the same plan as we did in 2018,” VOTE YES Committee member Bri Niedermyer said.
Renovations planned include removing a partition between two classrooms to form an elementary library so younger students have increased access to age-appropriate material and decreased interaction with upperclassmen, according to Niedermyer.
She addressed the need for larger classrooms as well, noting several concerns.
The current science labs are too small to fit students’ needs as they strive to achieve new science, technology, engineering, and math standards.
Additionally, the implementation of Big Cat Industries, a business program that has earned Lo-Ma praise at Iowa Department of Education conferences, requires more space for the students to work safely and efficiently.
The state fire marshal has made note of inadequate ventilation for many of the science labs, as well as the art room, and space limits the students’ safe food handling education.
“The new science rooms would be 50 percent larger, which will help with having a classroom and lab area and for collaboration,” Niedermyer said. “Right now there is a lot of sanitizing and hoping we got it all.”
Industrial arts plays a big part of students’ education at Lo-Ma, particularly those participating in Big Cat Industries. Improvements to the industrial arts space would include separate space for woodworking, plasma cutting and welding stations, and more project storage.
“Currently, we have our welding, woodworking, and plasma cutters all together, and that is a huge fire hazard,” she added. “There will also be an elementary science lab and art.”
Additionally, the current high school science classrooms will be used for junior high classrooms, and all the new construction will be built with future expansion needs in mind.
Niedermyer added that with the advancements in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics classes, elementary education is introducing young students to these types of learning sooner, but to do so, more space is needed.
While many people present agreed that additional science and industrial arts space is needed, the dome is a point of contention.
Niedermyer explained that there is currently no tornado shelter for Lo-Ma staff and students. The dome is planned to provide a safe shelter able to withstand up to an EF5 tornado for Lo-Ma students, staff, and guests.
“Right now, we are putting students in hallways,” Niedermyer said. “That is not going to save them if an EF5 hits.”
Though many don’t believe the structure is needed, Niedermyer said that Logan has been hit by an EF4 tornado in the past.
The dome would be constructed as a multi-use facility that would primarily be used as a gym.
“What hear people say is that it is just a gym, and we don’t need a new gym. But it is not just a gym. It’s a gym, it’s a classroom, it is really a multi-purpose room,” Niedermyer said. “We really have everything there. It is the most-used classroom. It opens at 6 a.m. and probably doesn’t close until 9 or 10 p.m. most weekdays.”
Currently the district is unable to schedule elementary practices or games and junior high school athletes must use a class period to practice for contests instead of being in a classroom.
Junior varsity competitions must be scheduled for different nights than varsity games. The district is also unable to host district contests due to a lack of seating.
Furthermore, Physical Education classes are often interrupted for school-sponsored events, such as Career Day, Veterans Day, and Grandparents Day, as well as concerts and award ceremonies.
When that happens, there is no other space large enough to meet students’ physical education requirements.
“Our PE classes that get kicked out of their classroom more than 10 percent of the year can still have PE in their classroom all the time,” she said.
The current elementary gym will continue being used for physical education, indoor recess when weather or flooding prohibits outdoor activities, and other activities.
The dome structure costs 30 percent less per square foot than conventional brick and mortar gyms, according to the district, and construction continues regardless of weather once the weatherproof membrane is in place.
The design, by Incite Design Studio, groups classrooms together to enable collaboration as needed while allowing room for future expansion in both the elementary space and the junior/senior high space.
The district is asking for a general obligation bond for $5.5 million for the project, and the remainder of the costs will come from one-cent sales tax money issued to the district from the State of Iowa.
The bottom line for many voters is the impact to their taxes.
According to information from Lo-Ma’s financial service company, Piper Jaffray, the estimated tax rate change totals an approximate $1.39 increase per $1,000 of taxable value.
For a home assessed at $160,000, the monthly increase would be approximately $9.96, or less than $120 annually. A commercial business assessed at $100,000 would see an annual increase of about $125 and agricultural land assessed at the Harrison County average of $1,896 per acre would see a per acre increase of 12 cents a month or $1.44 increased taxes per acre annually.
“We want people to pick coming to Logan-Magnolia. We have a great school and have taken great care of it over the last 40 years,” Niedermyer said. “But there needs to be improvements so in 20 or 30 years people are still picking Logan-Magnolia. We have got to stay up-to-date, just like the doctor’s office, churches, and businesses.”
