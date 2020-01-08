Project helped solve a problem in the City of Logan
Affecting change in the community can be a daunting prospect for anyone, but 10 Logan-Magnolia students did just that with a little help from their robot.
First LEGO League teams were challenged this year to be City Shapers, according to Lo-Ma coach Lori Lockwood.
“Students had robotic missions to solve, a presentation on how they solved a city problem, and how to be kind to their team members even when they might not agree,” Lockwood said.
The Lo-Ma "LEGO"neer Parkitechs LEGO team, comprised of five students in fifth grade, two sixth-grade students, and three in eighth grade, began by working with Logan City Clerk Angela Winther.
The team brainstormed many ideas, Lockwood said, and finally voted to rid the Logan Park of pea gravel.
“They developed a presentation as to why the pea gravel was a problem, and then presented alternate surface materials,” Lockwood said. “The students then made a video of their presentation and sent it to the Logan Park Board. Their recommendation was to replace the pea gravel with rubber tiles.”
The team wrote their own script, independent of the coaches, and Lockwood added that the students worked really hard at being independent – 98 percent of the decisions and work were student driven.
“It helped to have eighth graders on the team as they had enough experience to know what tasks needed to be completed. They also had the skills to read the judging rubrics and improve their work to be at the accomplished level,” Lockwood said. “I was most impressed at the independence of the students. The team worked to develop programming skills with the apprentice team during study hall.”
The team worked from the beginning of September through the day of the regional competition on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Once there, Lo-Ma “LEGO”neer Parkitechs scored strong in the three areas of Innovative Project, Core Values, and Robot Design, according to Lockwood.
“The judges at the regional competition loved their robot presentation and awarded them a trophy in this area,” Lockwood said.
In addition to choosing a project, the team was also required to complete missions on the robot challenge mat and practice working together cooperatively at all times.
“All groups were student-led this year. We are very proud of both their efforts and independence,” Lockwood said.
Just 25 percent of the teams attending the regional competition receive an invitation plaque to go to the state competition where the ISU engineering department will host an all-day competition.
Being strong in the three areas advanced them to the state competition. Students will present to judges at ISU on Saturday, Jan. 18.
“The students were very excited that they are advancing to the state competition,” Lockwood added. “When I first found out they were going to state, I was shocked and surprised. The students worked on every aspect independently with very little adult intervention. They truly are the ones that earned their trip. I am very proud of them and what they accomplished as a group and as a team leader to build the skills of others.”
First LEGO League, when student-driven, builds students’ confidence and encourages leadership, according to the coaches.
“It helps them look after younger students and helps them develop the skills needed to be a successful leader if they participate on a competition team in the future, Lockwood said.
The Lo-Ma team is sponsored by 4-H, and the Kiwanis Club provides funds to the Harrison County Extension to continue the program and to update the robots as future generations are released.
The First LEGO League also offers students a chance to be involved citizens of their community through volunteerism.
“In December, the team presented their project to the Logan Kiwanis, to the school's Kid Care students, and to their parents. They also sent their recommendation video to the Logan Park Board,” the coach said. “In the spring, the team and our apprentices will help the Logan Park Board remove the pea gravel and assist with replacement of the new surface material.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.