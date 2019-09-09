The Logan Kiwanis Harvest Festival is Sunday, Sept. 15, in Logan City Park in downtown Logan. This event is held to have community fun and to raise funds for Logan Kiwanis to support many community projects, such as Adopt a Family, Scouting, scholarships, triathlon, food pantry, and more.
The day will start at 8 a.m. with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast, followed by a community church service, entertainment by Bad Self Portraits Band, antique tractor show, tractor ride, Kiwanis food stand, vendors, exhibits, games, wall climb, bounce house, wagon ride, face painting, and more.
At 2 p.m., the “Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off” will occur where homemade ice cream will be made and judged for the best taste.
For more information, contact Larry Buss at 712-269-2989 or l-bbuss@windstream.net.
