Harrison County Humane Society Director Christina Dickinson, Logan City Council members Lori Cohrs and Scott Moss, along with Logan Police Chief Zach Cavalier reviewed a second draft of the proposed animal ordinance amendment with the city council.
The proposed amended ordinance, based off Woodbine’s ordinance, will no longer include a breed-specific ban on certain canine breeds. The current ordinance bans any breed commonly connected with, or having the appearance of, pit bulls.
“We are ready for change,” Dickinson said. “We have had too many instances when we have received dogs of ‘that look’ and it is hard to find homes away from Harrison County.”
Other changes include:
• Owners to tend to or pay to euthanize vicious animals in HCHS possession.
• Licensing after April 1 will include a $10 penalty.
The proposed ordinance was forwarded to the city attorney and was expected for the first reading at the regular city council meeting on Monday, June 8.
