The Logan City Council discussed an alternate paving method for Logan streets at the June 8 city council meeting.
Ten Point Construction of Denison was awarded the bid for paving. The company wants to use a newer, more precise instrument called laser screed.
“It usually saves me money on concrete because the grade is perfect,” said Mike Freund of Ten Point Construction.
The city council had to approve the laser screed because it is a deviation from the Statewide Urban Design and Specifications, commonly called the SUDAS.
The project includes milling current asphalt, repaving with concrete, and adding curbs and gutters where there currently are none as well as sidewalk approaches and drainage.
The project includes South First Avenue from Seventh Street to Eighth Street and Eighth Street from First to Second Avenue.
According to City Clerk Angela Winther, the change in instruments would not change the bid for the project, but the work, which began on Monday, June 15, is expected to be done more quickly.
“It will help us speed up the project. We will get in and out a little quicker, which is the biggest benefit for the City,” Freund added.
The city council also:
• Discussed changes to the amended animal ordinance.
• Approved water rate increases, suspending the second and third readings.
• Approved sewer rate increases, suspending the second and third readings.
