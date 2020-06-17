Swimming season still undecided
The Logan City Council conducted, and ultimately approved, the first reading of an ordinance to increase water rates and amend City Code to that end at the regular meeting on Wednesday, May 27.
The amendment increases the initial minimum water charge to $18.50 for the first 1,000 gallons delivered inside Logan city limits. Each additional gallon after the first 1,000 gallons will be charged at the unit rate of $5.06.
Water that is provided outside Logan city limits will be charged at $22.31 for the first 1,000 gallons and an additional $8.91 for each additional gallon.
Likewise, sewer rates will be increased by one percent per 1,000 gallons of water used. That amount totals $18.50 for the first 1,000 gallons of water used and $3.26 per additional gallon.
Aquatic center update
Pool manager Betsy Kill and pool board president Joe Esser reported the challenges facing the Jim Wood Aquatic Center.
Though Governor Reynolds opened pools for lap swimming and lessons, the pool in Logan has other challenges that could prohibit the facility opening this season, not the least of which is CDC guidelines.
“The 17-page document basically makes it almost impossible for a pool with the staffing we have, and the size and number of patrons we would want to have in it,” Esser said. “You would need separate staff, according to the CDC, to make sure people are keeping their distance and doing what they are supposed to do. The guards can’t deal with that. They have got to watch what is going on in the pool.”
In addition to challenges enforcing social distancing and more stringent cleaning/disinfecting guidelines, Kill and Esser said they don’t have enough help.
According to Kill, they have five potential employees who have agreed to be full-time guards and just six as part-time guards. The facility needs at least 18 dedicated, trained and certified guards to operate safely.
“We don’t have a WSI-certified instructor,” Esser added.
This leaves the facility with no way to train and certify lifeguards.
Finally, it costs thousands of dollars in chemicals, supplies, and water costs to open the aquatic center, and Esser does not believe it is fiscally responsible to do so this year.
The matter will be revisited after June 15 when Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to review the proclamation.
