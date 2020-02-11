Expect calls and letters.
Iowa Workforce Development, in partnership with Harrison County Development Corporation, is conducting a local laborshed study in Missouri Valley.
Dunlap residents have reported receiving calls for a statewide laborshed study.
The study provides a tool for prospective businesses searching for a new site location as well as for established employers in the area. It may be used to understand the local labor market and recruit or maintain quality employees, according to a recent press release.
The study also shows patterns of incoming and outgoing workers.
Data collected from both employers and employees may include wages, length of commute, age, and length of employment.
Employees may also be asked if they are happy in their position and what, if anything, might entice them to another company.
This data is broken down by cities, regions, and statewide on the Workforce Development website, www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. Additionally, the studies are separated by format – interactive or executive.
“A lot of this information is used more internally to know what is going on,” HCDC Executive Director Renea Anderson said. “It shows what pay scale people are currently receiving and what it would take to entice workers to switch.”
Anderson’s office would use the data to provide to potential new businesses with a zip code breakdown of the employee pool in the area.
Residents may also be asked, via telephone or letter, to participate in a confidential survey about the workforce in the area.
While no identifying information will be asked, the data collected may include employment status, current wages and benefits, desired wages and benefits, which benefits take top priority, type of occupation and education level.
This call will have a 319 or 888 area code, as it originates from Cedar Rapids.
To see current laborshed information, visit www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. Call Anderson at 712-644-3081 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.