Donation to local flood recovery in his name
The Delta Dental Foundation presented a $5,000 donation to the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department at the Missouri Valley fire station on Friday, March 6, to help with ongoing local flood recovery efforts, thanks in part to Dr. Alex Walls.
Dr. Walls, a Missouri Valley dentist, was recently named one of four 2020 recipients of educational loan repayment awards from the Delta Dental Fulfilling Iowa’s Need for Dentists (FIND) project.
FIND is a collaborative project that encourages dentists to establish practices in rural or “high priority” counties and dedicate at least 35 percent of their practice to the underserved, such as low income, Medicaid-enrolled, disabled, and elderly patrons.
“I want to say a special thank you to Chief (Caleb) Wohlers for letting us use your space and Mayor (Shawn) Kelly for helping us get this all set up,” said Sara Schlievert, Loan Repayment Program Consultant for Delta Dental of Iowa.
FIND focuses on increasing access to dental care in Iowa with a focus on rural areas, according to Schlievert.
“We know there are dentist shortages in rural Iowa,” she added. “I am excited to be able to present this award to Dr. Walls today. He is a wonderful example of the type of new, young dentist that we want to recruit and keep in rural communities like Missouri Valley.”
Schlievert added that one of the qualities she admires in Dr. Walls is his strong commitment to his patients and to the community. In addition to the comprehensive care he provides in his practice, Schlievert said, Dr. Walls partners with local schools and nursing homes.
“This is such a well-deserved honor for you and for the community,” Schlievert concluded.
“I just want to say thank you to Delta Dental for the award and for the generous donation to the fire department,” Dr. Walls said. “I look forward to spending as much time here in Missouri Valley as my dad has.”
“Thanks to Dr. Walls, that he shared the story of Missouri Valley and what this community has gone through because of the flood,” Suzanne Heckenlaible, Delta Dental of Iowa Vice President of Public Affairs said. “Our committee, in the review process, really was moved by how much he cared about what was happening in and to the community and how much work it was going to take.”
That committee approved a $5,000 donation to aid in the local flood recovery efforts and Heckenlaible presented that check to Chief Wohlers and Mayor Kelly.
“This is very much appreciated,” Wohlers said.
“I want to thank Delta Dental and Dr. Walls for their hard work and this donation,” Kelly added. “There are still a lot of residents that are not back in their homes or can’t return to their homes. This goes a long way to helping. Thank you.”
