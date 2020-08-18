Local author Barbara Betts of Missouri Valley recently published her 13th book, “The Seven Hills.”
Betts, originally from Council Bluffs, enjoys life surrounded by the beauty of the Loess Hills.
She began writing in 2008 and her kids were home for Christmas vacation. While helping them with homework about the Vietnam war, she got the idea for her first novel, “Saigon Moon,” about a Marine who received a “Dear John” letter that changed the course of his life.
“When you start writing, all these characters start carrying you along to different stories,” Betts said.
Soon she began writing her next novel, “Echoes in the Night,” also about soldiers, brothers, one whose life ended on the battlefield and the other who returned home to wage war against PTSD.
In 2011, she entered a contest with “A Moment in Time,” and was chosen as runner-up.
That’s when she began thinking she could be an author.
Now, after more than a decade, Betts has written a dozen books with unique characters, including psychics and sisters, soldiers and demons, bed bugs and werewolves.
“Writing opened a whole new world for me,” she said.
Her most recent work, “The Seven Hills,” tells the tragic story of Ivy, whose deepest desire was to be so beautiful that the man she wanted could not resist her.
Her desperation led her to make a deal with the Devil, and she paid with her life, only to be replaced with the demon named Brea, once an Ancient Egyptian goddess.
Brea’s beauty is rivaled only by her depravity; she wants just one thing – Ethan Cromwell, and she’ll let nothing get in her way.
“She is nasty,” Betts said of Brea. “She is vile! It’s been a lot of fun.”
Her stories span time and circle the globe. Betts writes about it all, and every story has a happy ending.
