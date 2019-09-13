Logan-Magnolia Homecoming week has been set, and the Panthers will celebrate from Sept. 16 – 20.
Jersey Auction
The Homecoming Jersey Auction will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the football field beginning at 7 p.m.
Homecoming Candidates
The 2019 Homecoming candidates were made known earlier this week. The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Homecoming Pep Rally.
King candidates include, Dylan Cunard, son of Robert and Ruthie Cunard; Bryce Hudnut, son of Chris and Kari Hudnut; Barret Pitt, son of Doug Pitt and Lisa Pitt; and Gabe Walski, son of Kris and Susie Walski.
Queen candidates include, Jaice Johnsen, daughter of Nick Johnsen and Heather Johnsen; Sabina Reisz, daughter of Doug and Indira Reisz; Misty Rose, daughter of Debra and Josh Jones, Vance and Natalie Rose; Taylor Sporrer, daughter of Jason and Heidi Sporrer.
Senior Homecoming Escorts include, Trevor Guyett, son of Michael and Sherry Guyett; Kaleb King, son of Jeremy King and Keli King; Christian Leonard, son of Matthew Leonard, grandson of Steve and Sharon Leonard; Clayton Ross, son of Brian and Janel Ross.
Community Pep Rally
The community pep rally will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Bob Evans Complex in Logan, starting with the junior class fundraising dinner at 5:30 p.m.
An entertaining evening will begin at 6 p.m., including a powder puff football game and volleyball matches, pep band performances, cheerleaders firing up the students and the drill team performance.
The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced, followed by speeches from the football coach Matt Straight, volleyball coach Faith Bruck, and cross country coaches Kelli Kersten and Kirk Kersten.
Homecoming Dance
The Panthers will face the Hinton Blackhawks in their homecoming battle beginning at 7 p.m. in Logan. The Homecoming Royal Court will be presented during the halftime of the game.
The Homecoming Dance will take place after the football game on Friday, Sept. 20, at the high school from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Spirit Days
The town will be turned purple and gold on Friday, Sept. 13. The sophomore, junior and senior classes will decorate downtown Logan, while the seventh, eighth and ninth grades will decorate the school.
Spirit Days include, Monday, Sept. 16, VSCO/Frat Day; Tuesday, Sept. 17, Beach Day; Wednesday, Sept. 18, Character Day; Thursday, Sept. 19, Area 51 Day; Friday, Sept. 20, #PantherPride Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.