After cutting down several unhealthy trees at Little Willow Dog Park in Missouri Valley last year, the space needed some “sprucing up.”
This summer, chainsaw artist Jeff Coss carved seven stumps in the likenesses of beloved dogs.
Additionally, the Missouri Valley Park Board applied for and received grants to replace the trees that were removed. These include a $1,500 Trees Forever grant and a $1,000 Trees Please grant.
The board also received 25 sycamore and 25 maple trees from the local Lion’s Club, but they are still too small to be planted at this time, according to park board member Sally Salter.
On Monday, June 1, park board volunteers joined Missouri Valley Boy Scout Troop 558 and local FFA students to plant eight trees throughout the dog park.
“Our ‘tree team’ placed three red bud, one yellow wood, one sycamore, one fall fiesta maple, one iron wood and one red oak,” Salter said. “The Trees Forever-Granting a Better Tomorrow Program made it all possible. We utilized this project to help educate some of our area's young people, and what better way to learn something new than a ‘hands-on’ demonstration?”
Volunteers included Cub Scout Gabe Thacker; Boy Scouts Gavin, Garrett, and Katie Thacker, along with their dad, Keith; Boy Scouts Luke and Lane Schroeder, and Jackson Murphy; and FFA students Gunner Mitchell, Luke Williams, and Vincent and Maddie Larson.
Salter said it was a fun way for the youth to learn more about trees and that their help was appreciated.
“Talk about teamwork; talk about a great group of kids,” she said. “I know (they) are going to have a bright future ahead. (They) jump in, work hard, and get the task done. I am very impressed!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.