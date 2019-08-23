Celebrate with Little Sioux this weekend during the annual Little Sioux Homecoming celebration on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24.
Friday’s activities include a carnival in the park from 5-10 p.m. and Mark’s Music & Karaoke from 7-10 p.m., also in the park. Food will be available in the shelter house during the evening as well.
Saturday’s Little Sioux Homecoming festivities get underway at 10 a.m. with the annual parade, featuring the Condors Marching Drill Team.
Following the parade there will be a Car and Tractor Show with judging and awards at 2 p.m.
There will be a Legion Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at 1 p.m.
The carnival in the park is back from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wrist bands are available to purchase. For advance purchase, contact Gardena Wallis at 712-420-5377 or Vicki Beers at 712-592-3487.
There will also be a Horseshoe Tournament in the park with sign-up from noon to 1p.m.
Enjoy Belgian horse wagon rides around town after the parade, as well as Bingo in the park, sponsored by the American Legion. There will also be food all day in the shelter house, and be sure to visit historic Murray Hall.
The Little Sioux Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a Pork BBQ at 5 p.m., then from 7:30-11 p.m., dance under the stars to the music of Squeeze Play Band. In case of rain, the dance will be held in the gym. Then at 10:30 p.m., there will be drawings with prizes of $200, $100, and $50.
