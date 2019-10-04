The entire student body of Missouri Valley Elementary School, also known as the “Little Reds,” joined the Missouri Valley Community School District Board of Directors, administration, staff, representatives from Estes Construction, and community members for an elementary school addition groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20.
A select few of the students were chosen randomly to throw the first shovelfuls of dirt alongside Missouri Valley Mayor Shawn Kelly, school staff, and board members as the Missouri Valley High School Band played the school song during the ceremony.
The addition, approved by voters last April, will provide additional educational space for the elementary students, as well as an activity learning center and conference rooms that will also be made available for community use.
“This will make everything much safer and easier for you,” School Superintendent Brent Hoesing told the gathering. “I want to thank the community for this new addition. When you talk to your family, make sure you thank them.”
Hoesing and Elementary Principal Robin Holtz joined Board of Directors President Jeff Janssen in thanking everyone who made the addition possible, particularly the voters.
“This facility will be second to none,” Janssen said. “It is something to be proud of.”
Holtz added, “We can’t wait to get this started. We are so grateful, we are so proud, and we are so ready!”
