The Coulthard levee, which sits inside DeSoto Bend and in both Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties, was damaged in the 2019 floods and was subsequently awarded $4,427,965 in flood relief funding, but the levee must be repaired by December.
The Harrison County Coulthard Levee District trustees met telephonically with trustees from Pottawattamie County on Thursday, April 16, to discuss the matter.
Other stakeholders who attended include Pottawattamie County Drainage Clerk Linda Swolley, Harrison County Drainage Clerk Liz Lenz, Harrison County Engineer Steve Struble, interested parties John Erixson and Rob Arrick, landowners in the district Don Brothers and Corey McIntosh, United States Fish and Wildlife Service representative Tom Cox, and Troy Groth, an engineer with Sundquist Engineering who is serving as the levee district’s engineer.
At that meeting, according to the meeting minutes, an engineering report was presented to repair the levee to its original height, fix a large hole, and remove trees within 30 feet of the toe of the levee.
Cox, from the USFWS, stated at that time that the wildlife refuge is in full support of the project, but did have concerns with the elevation being proposed.
It was noted that the levee board is required to maintain the levee to original specifications per Iowa Code.
“The DNR will determine how high the levee can be built as well,” said Harrison County trustee Walter Utman.
The matter was further discussed at the Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, April 23.
The Rand Peterson levee offers protection in the same area, but from a different physical perspective.
“The Rand Peterson provides protection from the Missouri River by pushing it back into the Missouri River to keep it from DeSoto Lake. It also protects the Visitor Center at DeSoto Bend, which contains all the Bertrand artifacts as well,” Utman explained. “The Coulthard protects against water from DeSoto Lake to the farm ground east and to I-29 until DeSoto Lake gets high enough to reach its outlet back into the Missouri River.”
Because both districts, as well as the Vanman Levee District, work in the same area, some trustees for the Rand Peterson question whether the Coulthard needs repair.
“I got a call from Don Brothers and Jon Erixson and also Lyle McIntosh because that levee district (Rand Peterson) wants their money, too, because they don’t think they should be doing what they are doing down on the Vanman.” Utman added. “One of the (Rand Peterson) board members has said, ‘We are not doing this,’ but the other board member is really trying to push it to get the $8 million from those other two levee districts.”
Utman further stated that the same board member from the neighboring Rand Peterson district has been attempting to convince the Iowa Department of Transporation that the Coulthard trustees are raising it higher than it originally was.
The levee can only be rebuilt to its original height, which Utman said could be found in the Coulthard districts records and the Department of Natural Resources permit.
“The (levees) work together, but when the Missouri River is high and DeSoto Lake is high, there are two drainage districts, the Cutoff and the Young, that dump into DeSoto Lake. Then DeSoto Lake cannot go out. The Coulthard protects DeSoto Lake from overflowing and running east toward I-29,” Utman said. “They (Rand Peterson) should not object. It is to their benefit to work together as they are protecting different areas.”
The Missouri Valley Times News reached out to Larry Buss, Chairman of the Rand Peterson levee district, for comment, but a reply was not made by press time.
