Governor Kim Reynolds’ tax proposal is seen as a step in the right direction and cause for concern, according to area lawmakers.
District 18 Representative Steven Holt, Chair of the Judiciary Committee, who also serves on the Public Safety Rules Committee and the Justice Systems Appropriations Committee, joined House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl and Senator Jason Schultz on Jan. 25 for the first of three Legislative Coffee meetings planned by the Logan Kiwanis Club.
“As Chair of the Judiciary, that is one of the most busy and one of the most important policy committees in the House,” Holt said. “It enables me to work on some things that are near and dear to my heart.”
An example is Holt’s fight for pro-life issues and protecting the Second Amendment.
“I am very honored to be the Chair of the Judiciary Committee and not be an attorney,” he said.
Holt added that there is legislation to protect gun ranges that may be experiencing discrimination due to politics, not safety issues.
“We want to stop that,” he said. “Also, some stronger preemption protections in terms of entities or organizations that would prevent a person from exercising their Constitutional rights as it pertains to the Second Amendment.”
The life amendment is a high priority for Holt as it establishes a 72-hour waiting period prior to an abortion, along with Iowa’s heartbeat legislation, which protects an unborn child once the heartbeat is detected.
The Iowa Supreme Court struck the 72-hour waiting period, creating a fundamental right to abortion in Iowa, he said.
“If you read the reasoning in the decision, there is a couple of things to be very concerned about,” he said. “It is a direct assault on the roles of our different branches of government. The Legislature makes the laws, and the Judiciary is supposed to interpret what is written on the page. If you read the Judiciary’s reasoning, the majority opinion, they talk about they can make this decision based upon what the prevailing standards are of a maturing society.”
The move, Holt maintains, is a first step in creating taxpayer-funded abortion in the state of Iowa. He added that applying that standard and reasoning would essentially make the Constitution void.
“That ruling is a real assault on the way our government is supposed to function,” Holt said.
Windschitl zeroed in on that point and that if voters allow the Supreme Court to write laws into the Constitution, it is a small step for them to remove rights from it.
“They wrote into the Iowa Constitution a specific right that wasn’t previously there,” Windshitl said. “The Supreme Court does not get to write the Constitution, nor do they get to write the laws of the State of Iowa. They only get to interpret them. Take the issue of abortion and put it aside. If we allow the Supreme Court to go down this path, what is next?”
Holt also spoke about anti-SLAPP, which stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, legislation as well as a bill that would allow EMTs who accompany law enforcement into dangerous situations to get a professional permit to carry for self-protection.
Finally, Holt mentioned Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address and the potential one-cent increase in sales tax that would be offset by a reduction in property tax and would finally fund Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy (IWILL), a fund aimed at improving Iowa’s water quality, protect the soil, enhance wildlife habitat, and increase outdoor recreation opportunities throughout Iowa. In 2010, Iowans voted for a constitutional amendment to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, but it is still unfunded because its funding requires a stat sales tax increase of three-eighths of a cent, which has occurred.
Senator Jason Schultz said, “We start the session with the governor’s address, the Chief Justice’s address, and then the General of the National Guard. I have come to learn over the last decade that the governor’s address is a visionary statement.”
That office’s budget proposal is always the highest, Schultz said, while the House and the Senate come in lower.
“That is because the governor is trying to show a direction,” he added. “The Legislature, who appropriates, can then decide what parts they like.”
Schultz said that the Legislature looks to the voters for direction as far as revenue and spending. He added that the governor is still hundreds of thousands below the spending limit.
“We have changed the conversation,” Schultz said. “Your tax dollars are not maxed out every year. We are leaving money in the bank.”
The governor, Schultz added, has prioritized the automation of the system that restores felon’s voter rights, as well as a constitutional amendment proposal for Marsy’s Law – a victim’s rights law that originated in California.
He stated that both of these proposals required closer examination and thought.
“We are being very, very careful about what we offer to you to put into the constitution,” Schultz added.
The Senate is prioritizing transportation equity, he said. While metropolitan buses transport students’ blocks, rural school buses rack up hundreds of miles a day. That is expensive, and it comes out of educational programming dollars.
“We are subsidizing rural districts to make sure rural children get the same educational dollar at the front door as somebody in Des Moines, Council Bluffs, or Cedar Rapids.”
Windschitl began by explaining that his job is to listen to constituents’ priorities. To that end, he asked participants to share their thoughts about the Governor’s proposal of spending an additional almost $100 million dollars on K-12 education, which would raise the additional education funding to an estimated $1 billion over the last nine years.
“Are you okay with that?” he asked.
He then asked them to share their opinions about the governor’s proposed one-cent sales tax increase as well. He added that this would have a direct impact on lowering taxes and, at the same time, would increase the state’s budget.
“The first 3/8ths of a cent will go into Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy, IWILL. She is talking about taking a portion of (the other 5/8ths) and buying down the mental health levies in the regions to $12.50 per 1,000. The impact would be a decrease in property taxes for most people,” Windshitl added. “The other portion of that 5/8ths she wants to plug into income tax reductions. A 10 percent, across-the-board cut for everybody and then those folks lower on the bracket, making less income, she wants to narrowly target about 25 percent reduction for those folks.”
While some participants were ready to fund IWILL, others weren’t happy about the proposed sales tax increase, which would put Iowa at the top of the sales tax chart.
“I am somebody who is very concerned about raising taxes. That is $500 million,” Holt said. “Some of these folks that don’t have property and are in the low income (bracket), they are going to see a tax increase with a penny increase in sales tax. These are the unintended consequences we have to consider.”
“I prefer taxing consumption. This would be a strategic shift of Iowa moving toward that,” Schultz argued. “If you look at the statistics, the greatest success financially for states happen in states with the lowest income taxes.”
While most of the questions asked revolved around the sales tax proposal, voting on that proposal won’t happen until April, Windshitl said.
According to www.taxfoundation.org - State rankings, as reported Jan. 30, 2019, are as follows:
State
Combined tax rate (State + average local)
Rank
Tennessee
9.47
1
Louisiana
9.45
2
Arkansas
9.43
3
Washington
9.17
4
Alabama
9.14
5
Iowa currently ranks 29. Oklahoma, Illinois, Kansas, California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, and Montana would still be higher on the chart than Iowa with the proposed one-cent sales tax increase. This would firmly place Iowa at the 15th spot on the chart, assuming that no other states increase theirs as well.
