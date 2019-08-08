The Iowa Department of Management and Public Health announces that the Learning for Life of Harrison County has earned the Iowa Family Support Credential.
Iowa Family Support Credential is awarded to family support and parent education programs that are validated through an external evaluation to be in substantial adherence to the Iowa Family Support Standards.
The Iowa Family Support Standards are based on the most up to date, evidence-based practice in the family support field. Adherence to the standards indicates that the program is providing high quality services that will result in positive outcomes for young children and their families.
With the assistance of a program specialist, the Learning for Life program diligently worked toward meeting all of the 138 standards over the course of more than a year. A peer review was conducted by trained peers from central Iowa to validate the program’s adherence to the standards.
The Iowa Family Support Credential is valid for five years.
For additional information concerning the Learning for Life, Harrison County Home and Public Health, Harrison County, contact Sherri Webb, Learning for Life, Harrison County Home and Public Health, 116 N. Second Ave. Logan, IA 51546; 712-644-2220; swebb@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
For additional information concerning the Iowa Family Support Credential contact Janet Horras, State Home Visitation Program Director, Iowa Department of Public Health, Janet.Horras@idph.iowa.gov, 515-954-0647.
