Harrison County’s Leadership Harrison Class of 2020 is hiding geocaches throughout the county for others to find.
With the help of Jeremy Butrick, Harrison County GIS Coordinator, the class has been finding creative places to hide their treasures while learning to use GPS locators.
Each year, the leadership class undertakes a project to enhance or benefit Harrison County. The class agrees on a project, which must be approved by Harrison County Development Corporation Director Renea Anderson, who hosts the class. All class members then participate in the project.
“It just happened that they chose this as their project in March, and then coronavirus hit,” Anderson said. “This worked well as they could still place the caches while social distancing, and it’s an activity people can engage in now. You don’t need to be in a group to go geocaching. It’s good exercise, and it helps promote different places in Harrison County.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson added, this class has missed several sessions due to cancellations.
“They are all invited to come back and be part of next year’s class at no extra cost to them. I want to make sure that they have the opportunity to have the entire Leadership Harrison experience and take part in all six sessions. There’s a lot of information and speakers that they haven’t been able to hear.”
