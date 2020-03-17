Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.
Donald A. Krumel Jr.;Laura M. Lee; $220/month; CC; N/A; Child Support, Accrued Support $660 ($26.70/month), Cash Medical $47/month, Continuing Costs.
Jacqueline A. Hughes; Credit Management Services Inc.; $1,304.31; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Mathew J. Lewis; Credit Management Services Inc.; $1,231.16; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Julia Lynch; AutoVest LLC; $2,165.44; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Cody A. Mahoney; Credit Management Services Inc.; $2,052.10; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Becky M. Malloy; Discover Bank; $6,224.40; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
Sebastian R. Ramirez; Community Memorial Hospital; $13,068.55; N/A; N/A; Lien.
John J. Walsh; State of Iowa; $1,250; $130; $447.50; Criminal Complaint 60 Days in Jail, Attorney Fees, 120 Days to pay.
Steven J. Whetstone; Credit Management Services Inc.; $1,168.79; CC; N/A; Small Claims, Interest.
John L. Heim; Scott D. Strait; $1,090; N/A; N/A; GAL Fees.
John L. Heim; Sheila R. Heim; $712.50; N/A; N/A; 50% share of uncovered medical bills.
Monta A. Johnson Jr.; State of Iowa; $65; $300; $22.75; Criminal Complaint two days in jail.
Crystal D. McConnell; State of Iowa; N/A; $60; N/A; Criminal Complaint one day in jail.
Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable; CC = Court Cost.
