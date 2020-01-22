Due to a lack of interested committee members and rapidly increasing costs, Missouri Valley's Park and Recreation Board has officially dropped efforts to build a splash pad at the Missouri Valley Aquatic Center.
This was the update heard at the Missouri Valley City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
A letter included in the City Council packet states, “After considerable thought, research, debate, and soul searching, the Parks and Recreation Board has voted unanimously to recommend to the Council the termination of the Splash Pad Project.”
Some of the concerns include rapidly increasing costs that have become excessive, up to $350,000. While many residents, businesses, and organizations have donated nearly $8,000, a majority of funding would have come from grants.
Because grants have time limits, the board needed at least 10 people to commit to the capital fundraising project, but few have come forward with the time commitment necessary to spearhead that.
Council member Sherman Struble asked what caused such an increase in costs.
“When we first started this, it was $100,000, now it is $250,000 to $350,000,” stated Struble.
The board explained that costs of construction are on the rise and that some of the required components, such as a recirculation pump have increased as well.
Additionally, the aging swimming pool needs repairs, and the board would like to see money put into updates to it.
The City of Missouri Valley pledged to support the Splash Pad with an $8,000 annual contribution, which has built a fund of nearly $72,000. That money could be put to use at the pool instead.
Further, the Parks and Recreation board asked the Council to consider maintaining the annual contribution, which could then be used for other projects that are not considered general maintenance.
Some of these projects might include renovation of the Missouri Valley City Park bathrooms and showers, a walkway between the pool and soccer fields, renovation of the ball field north of the soccer fields, and a bathroom at Summit Park.
Mayor Shawn Kelly offered his appreciation to the board for the time and effort each member gave for the cause.
If interested parties wish to continue working on the matter, or revisit it in the future, a sub-committee can be formed.
