Some of Missouri Valley’s most isolated, and potentially most lonely, citizens received a heartfelt message this past week attached to a flower.
It began with a couple who own a local business, Mark and Sara, who wish to remain as anonymous as possible. They wanted to do something to uplift the more vulnerable residents – senior citizens.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many residents are isolated without the prospect of a visitor for quite some time.
“I wouldn’t want my own parents locked up like that,” Mark said.
The idea bloomed.
“I send my mom flowers regularly,” he added.
They contacted local florist Minnie Fisher of Fisher’s Petals and Posies, who loved the idea.
It was perfect for her March promotion, “Pass the Smiles Forward.”
She called Longview Home in Missouri Valley and asked how many residents lived there. Then she called her suppliers because she didn’t have 120 flowers sitting ready in her coolers.
“They were great,” she said about her suppliers.
Due to cancellations, they had many flowers with nowhere to go.
“So, there was a discount on them,” Fisher said.
On Monday, March 23, the residents at Longview each received a yellow rose with a note attached that read: “Have a great day!”
Christina Dickinson, Longview Activities Director, delivered the flowers to the residents.
“It did brighten their day,” Assistant Administrator Chris Hedger said. “We appreciate them thinking of us during this time.”
“Everybody loved it!” Fisher said. “It is community taking care of the community. Mark and Sara genuinely care.”
The very next day, another 77 buds were delivered to the residents in Culavin Heights and Kovar Court.
A project like this, one that has the potential to warm hundreds of hearts, takes a lot of help. Fisher praises Mark and Sara, as well as Amy Swift, Cathy Blackley, and her distributor, Floral Distributing, Inc., for making this possible.
“'I get by with a little help from my friends’ is going to get us all through these times,” she added in a social media post.
Fisher added, “Thank you to the employees who are adding to their workload today to make this happen and bring some joy and cheer to a pretty isolated population today. And thanks to all that helped make this possible. I am certain there will be more than a few smiles today.”
Though she hopes for a normal “Pass the Smiles Forward” drawing next month, she said, “To tell you the truth – this one has got to be my favorite after all these years!”
